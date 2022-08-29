2015 Jeep Cherokee

$22,000 + taxes & licensing 1 3 2 , 7 9 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9092326

9092326 Stock #: 22406

22406 VIN: 1C4PJMCS3FW661835

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White[Bright White]

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22406

Mileage 132,798 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.