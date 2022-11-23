$26,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk | BACKUP CAMERA | REMOTE START | HEATED SEATS / STEERING |
Location
St James Volkswagen
670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1
$26,900
- Listing ID: 9330742
- Stock #: 278011
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Anvil
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 80,550 KM
Vehicle Description
* Local One Owner * BFGoodrich Trail-Terrain T/A Tires * 4 Wheel Drive * Keyless Entry w/ Push To Start * Remote Start * Navigation * Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel * Backup Camera w/ Active Guidelines * ParkSense Rear Parking Sensors * Blind Spot Alert w/ Cross Path Detection * Cruise Control * Start/Stop Engine System * Hill Start Assist & Hill Descent Control * Terrain Mode Select * Leather Seats * Power Driver Seat * Memory Driver Seat * Heated & Cooled Front Seats * Dual-Zone Climate Control * 8-Inch Touchscreen Display * Premium Audio System w/ Subwoofer * AM / FM / Satellite Radio * Bluetooth * USB Input * Auxiliary Input * Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror * Universal Garage Door Opener * Power Adjustable Heated Side Mirrors w/ Memory & Reverse Tilt-Down * Wiper De-Icer * Power Liftgate * LED Daytime Running Headlights * Front Fog Lights * Front & Rear Tow Hooks * Tow Hitch * Roof Rails * Cargo Shade Cover * All Weather Mats
Vehicle Features
