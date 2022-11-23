Menu
2015 Jeep Cherokee

80,550 KM

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

2015 Jeep Cherokee

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk | BACKUP CAMERA | REMOTE START | HEATED SEATS / STEERING |

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk | BACKUP CAMERA | REMOTE START | HEATED SEATS / STEERING |

Location

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

204-788-1100

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

80,550KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9330742
  • Stock #: 278011

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Anvil
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 80,550 KM

Vehicle Description

* Local One Owner * BFGoodrich Trail-Terrain T/A Tires * 4 Wheel Drive * Keyless Entry w/ Push To Start * Remote Start * Navigation * Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel * Backup Camera w/ Active Guidelines * ParkSense Rear Parking Sensors * Blind Spot Alert w/ Cross Path Detection * Cruise Control * Start/Stop Engine System * Hill Start Assist & Hill Descent Control * Terrain Mode Select * Leather Seats * Power Driver Seat * Memory Driver Seat * Heated & Cooled Front Seats * Dual-Zone Climate Control * 8-Inch Touchscreen Display * Premium Audio System w/ Subwoofer * AM / FM / Satellite Radio * Bluetooth * USB Input * Auxiliary Input * Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror * Universal Garage Door Opener * Power Adjustable Heated Side Mirrors w/ Memory & Reverse Tilt-Down * Wiper De-Icer * Power Liftgate * LED Daytime Running Headlights * Front Fog Lights * Front & Rear Tow Hooks * Tow Hitch * Roof Rails * Cargo Shade Cover * All Weather Mats

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
3.517 Axle Ratio
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Leather Interior Group
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK HOOD DECAL
BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 9-Spd Auto w/Active Drive Drive II
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation
Anvil
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPD AUTO W/ACTIVE DRIVE DRIVE II -inc: Jeep Active Drive Lock (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" OFF-ROAD ALUMINUM (STD)
Requires Subscription
COMFORT/CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Passive Entry/Keyless Go Remote Start System Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control Power 8-Way Driver Seat Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone Remote Proximity Keyless Entry ...
VENTILATED/MEMORY SEAT GROUP -inc: Radio/Driver Seat/Exterior Mirrors Memory Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Ventilated Front Seats
SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Park-Sense Rear Park Assist Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Power Multi-Function Fold Away Mirrors Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Jeep Off-Road Accessory Kit 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness Class III Receiver Hitch Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: Engine Stop-Start System 3.251 Axle Ratio Dual Bright Exhaust Tips Engine Oil Cooler
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Power Heated Mirrors Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

St James Volkswagen

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

