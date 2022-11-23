2015 Jeep Cherokee

$26,900 + taxes & licensing 8 0 , 5 5 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9330742

Stock #: 278011

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Anvil

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 80,550 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive 3.517 Axle Ratio Seating Leather Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Leather Interior Group Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Knee Air Bag Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection BLACK HOOD DECAL BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 9-Spd Auto w/Active Drive Drive II RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation Anvil TRANSMISSION: 9-SPD AUTO W/ACTIVE DRIVE DRIVE II -inc: Jeep Active Drive Lock (STD) WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" OFF-ROAD ALUMINUM (STD) Requires Subscription COMFORT/CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Passive Entry/Keyless Go Remote Start System Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control Power 8-Way Driver Seat Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone Remote Proximity Keyless Entry ... VENTILATED/MEMORY SEAT GROUP -inc: Radio/Driver Seat/Exterior Mirrors Memory Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Ventilated Front Seats SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Park-Sense Rear Park Assist Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Power Multi-Function Fold Away Mirrors Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Jeep Off-Road Accessory Kit 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness Class III Receiver Hitch Trailer Tow Wiring Harness ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: Engine Stop-Start System 3.251 Axle Ratio Dual Bright Exhaust Tips Engine Oil Cooler COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Power Heated Mirrors Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel

