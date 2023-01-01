Menu
2015 Jeep Cherokee

230,458 KM

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Northstar Motors Inc

204-586-8335

2015 Jeep Cherokee

2015 Jeep Cherokee

4WD 4Dr Sport

2015 Jeep Cherokee

4WD 4Dr Sport

Location

Northstar Motors Inc

1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9

204-586-8335

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

230,458KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9598117
  • Stock #: 2580
  • VIN: 1C4PJMAB5FW607200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 230,458 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD Sport with Heated seats and steering wheel, drives excellent, local MB vehicle with highway kms. No major accidents. Safetied and ready for sale


Dealer Permit #1363 All advertized prices are subject to applicable taxes. Bank and In-house financing available. Call for details 204-586-8335 or view at Northstar Motors 1250 Main St Winnipeg. Proudly serving Manitoba for over 30 years!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Rear Windows Wiper
Leather Steering Wheels

Email Northstar Motors Inc

Northstar Motors Inc

Northstar Motors Inc

1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9

204-586-8335

