<p><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Dealer#4660</strong></span></p><p>Just arrived on our lot</p><p>Will be adding more details soon </p><p>Please contact for prior viewing at 2042551297</p>

2015 Jeep Compass

158,850 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Compass

4WD 4DR NORTH

2015 Jeep Compass

4WD 4DR NORTH

Location

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
158,850KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4NJDAB4FD130827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FD130827
  • Mileage 158,850 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer#4660

Just arrived on our lot

Will be adding more details soon 

Please contact for prior viewing at 2042551297

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Guy Inc

204-255-1297

2015 Jeep Compass