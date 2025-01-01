$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2015 Jeep Compass
4WD 4DR NORTH
2015 Jeep Compass
4WD 4DR NORTH
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
158,850KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4NJDAB4FD130827
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # FD130827
- Mileage 158,850 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer#4660
Just arrived on our lot
Will be adding more details soon
Please contact for prior viewing at 2042551297
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Car Guy Inc
2015 Jeep Compass 4WD 4DR NORTH 158,850 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT Crew Cab 6.5' Box 250,900 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD REG CAB 8' BOX 251,700 KM SOLD
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email The Car Guy Inc
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
Call Dealer
204-255-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Car Guy Inc
204-255-1297
2015 Jeep Compass