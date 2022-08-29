2015 Jeep Compass

$17,500 + taxes & licensing 1 4 9 , 0 0 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9231718

9231718 Stock #: 22445

22445 VIN: 1C4NJDAB7FD101256

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red[Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl]

Interior Colour DARK SLATE GREY

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22445

Mileage 149,004 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.