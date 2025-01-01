Menu
<p><em><strong><u>Dealer# 4660</u></strong></em></p><p><em><strong>Fully Loaded</strong></em></p><p><strong>Fresh Safety</strong></p><p>Carfax report is available.  </p><p>Come and checkout this neatly maintained <em><strong>2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited </strong></em>has just arrived at our lot and is available now! Perfect for our winters this Cherokee has an Intelligent Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive, and 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS.</p><p><em>Come down to our dealership  <strong>The Car Guy Inc </strong>at<strong> <u>2850 Dugald Road </u></strong>to check it out!!!</em></p><p>This vehicle comes loaded with tons of features such as:</p><ul><li>Uconnect Touch Display -inc Bluetooth capability, steering wheel audio controls, audio input jack, 911 Assist</li><li>Premium sound system </li><li>Heated Steering Wheel </li><li>Remote Start</li><li>Rear Climate control </li><li>Power liftgate</li><li>Heated leather seats and power adjustable.</li><li>Reverse Camera</li><li>Keyless entry</li><li>Sunroof<br />and many more!!!</li></ul><p><strong>Contact us now @ </strong></p><p><strong>Office # </strong>(204) 255-1297     </p><p><strong>Direct Sales # </strong>(204) 881-5932 </p><p><strong>Toll Free #</strong> 1-866-439-2295 </p><p><strong>Email: </strong>sales@winnipegcarguy.ca </p><p>     We are open from 10-6 Monday to Friday 10-5 on Saturdays!</p>

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

318,073 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD 4Dr Limited

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD 4Dr Limited

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
318,073KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C4RJFBG2FC871944

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FC871944
  • Mileage 318,073 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee