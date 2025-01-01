$18,988+ taxes & licensing
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Overland
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Overland
Location
Carland
344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4
204-227-4600
$18,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 162,580 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 GRAND CHEROKEE OVERLANDER DIESEL 3.0L ECODIESEL Only 162,000 km LOADED WITH EVERYTHING Panoramic sunroof Navigation Remote start Adaptive cruise Crash avoidance Heated and cooled seats Heated rear seats Air suspension 20 Overland Rims Lane change safety Satellite radio Tube running board This Jeep has everything you can get !! Rare Diesel engine with low kms Only $23988. FINANICING AVAILABLE FOR ANY CREDIT HISTORY!!! Up to 4 years warranty available https://www.jeep.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFCM4FC887812
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Convenience
Suspension
Seating
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carland
Email Carland
Carland
Call Dealer
204-227-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-227-4600