2015 GRAND CHEROKEE OVERLANDER DIESEL 3.0L ECODIESEL Only 162,000 km LOADED WITH EVERYTHING Panoramic sunroof Navigation Remote start Adaptive cruise Crash avoidance Heated and cooled seats Heated rear seats Air suspension 20 Overland Rims Lane change safety Satellite radio Tube running board This Jeep has everything you can get !! Rare Diesel engine with low kms Only $23988. FINANICING AVAILABLE FOR ANY CREDIT HISTORY!!! Up to 4 years warranty available

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

162,580 KM

$18,988

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland

12886223

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland

Carland

344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4

204-227-4600

$18,988

+ taxes & licensing

162,580KM
VIN 1C4RJFCM4FC887812

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 162,580 KM

2015 GRAND CHEROKEE OVERLANDER DIESEL 3.0L ECODIESEL Only 162,000 km LOADED WITH EVERYTHING Panoramic sunroof Navigation Remote start Adaptive cruise Crash avoidance Heated and cooled seats Heated rear seats Air suspension 20 Overland Rims Lane change safety Satellite radio Tube running board This Jeep has everything you can get !! Rare Diesel engine with low kms Only $23988. FINANICING AVAILABLE FOR ANY CREDIT HISTORY!!! Up to 4 years warranty available

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Drive mode selector

Remote Starter
Clock
External temperature display

Air Suspension

Upholstery: Leather

Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

digital odometer
Radio data system
Rear spoiler: Lip
trailer stability control
MOPAR Exterior Appearance Group
speed sensitive volume control
Off-Road Adventure II
Quadra-Drive II 4WD System
Cargo Area Floor Mat
Trailer Wiring
Parking sensors: rear
Quick Order Package 22P
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
Advanced Technology Group
Blind Spot and Cross Path Detection
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Interior accents: leather
Cargo cover: retractable
Center console: front console with storage
Overhead console: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Rear wiper: intermittent
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Spare wheel type: steel
Suspension control: electronic
Shift knob trim: leather
One-touch windows: 2
Subwoofer: 1
Camera system: rearview
Rear seat: heated
Floor material: carpet
Front suspension type: short and long arm
Hill holder control
Total speakers: 9
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Skid plate(s)
Spare tire size: full-size
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Body side moldings: body-color
Door handle color: chrome
Power door locks: auto-locking
Mirror color: chrome
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
4WD selector: manual hi-lo
Passenger seat folding: folds flat
Alternator: 220 amps
Window defogger: rear
Battery rating: 700 CCA
Infotainment screen size: 8.4 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Roof rack crossbars: chrome
Roof rails: black
Wheels: chrome aluminum alloy
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated
Cupholders: front / illuminated / rear
Storage: cargo net / door pockets / front seatback
Steering wheel trim: leather / wood
Memorized settings: 2 driver / audio system / driver seat / side mirrors
Locking differential: center / front / rear
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure
Side mirrors: auto-dimming / heated
Driver seat: heated / ventilated
Passenger seat: heated / ventilated
Navigation system: hard drive / touch screen display
Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / trunk release
Armrests: front center / rear center folding with storage
Power outlet(s): 12V / 12V rear
Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close / power panoramic / tilt/slide
19 High Performance Speakers
Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB
Rear headrests: 2 / adjustable
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / 8 / height / reclining
Passenger seat power adjustments: 8 / height / lumbar / reclining
Headlights: auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on / HID/Xenon / self-leveling

Carland

Carland

344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4

204-227-4600

$18,988

Carland

204-227-4600

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee