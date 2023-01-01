Menu
2015 Jeep Patriot

220,215 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Guy Inc

204-255-1297

2015 Jeep Patriot

2015 Jeep Patriot

4WD 4dr Altitude *Ltd Avail*

2015 Jeep Patriot

4WD 4dr Altitude *Ltd Avail*

Location

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

220,215KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10290102
  Stock #: FD268680
  VIN: 1C4NJRAB3FD268680

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FD268680
  Mileage 220,215 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer# 4660

Comes Safetied

Excellent condition.

OUR NEW ADDRESS: 2850 Dugald Road Winnipeg  

Beautifully detailed 2015 Jeep Patriot has just arrived on our lot and is available now! The drivetrain on this 2.4L Dual VVT paired with an 4x4 drivetrain.

Come down to our dealership  "The Car Guy Inc" at 2850 Dugald Road to check it out!!!

Some of the features Includes: 

  Engine: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT
  Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: Autostick Automatic Transmission, Tip Start
  3.36 Axle Ratio
  GVWR: 4,575 lbs
  Transmission w/Autostick Sequential Shift Control
  Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
  Radio w/Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
  4 Speakers

and many more…

Contact us now @  

Office # (204) 255-1297 

Toll Free # 1-866-439-2295 

Direct Sales # (204) 881-5932 

Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca 

Address: 2850 Dugald Road.

   Hours: 10AM -6PM Monday to Friday

               10-5 on Saturdays!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

