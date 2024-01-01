$10,888+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Patriot
Altitude
2015 Jeep Patriot
Altitude
Location
Auto Excell
1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3
204-888-4070
$10,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 2993
- Mileage 147,938 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD, AIR BAG, CRUISE CONTROL, SEAT TYPE - BUCKET, 5 PASSENGER, AIR CONDITIONING, HARD TOP, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, ABS, AM/FM/CD, POWER STEERING, TRACTION CONTROL, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, CLOTH SEATS, REAR DEFOGGER
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! all of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional any/if any, applicable fees and taxes. we can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! we dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. no trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at auto excell, the price is the price.
Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell.ca or call 204.888.4070 with inquiries!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Excell
Email Auto Excell
Auto Excell
Call Dealer
204-888-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
204-888-4070