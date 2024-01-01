Menu
2015 Jeep Patriot

4WD, AIR BAG, CRUISE CONTROL, SEAT TYPE - BUCKET, 5 PASSENGER, AIR CONDITIONING, HARD TOP, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, ABS, AM/FM/CD, POWER STEERING, TRACTION CONTROL, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, CLOTH SEATS, REAR DEFOGGER

We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! all of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional any/if any, applicable fees and taxes. we can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! we dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. no trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at auto excell, the price is the price.

Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell.ca or call 204.888.4070 with inquiries!!

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

147,938KM
Used
VIN 1C4NJRAB8FD392993

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # 2993
  Mileage 147,938 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD, AIR BAG, CRUISE CONTROL, SEAT TYPE - BUCKET, 5 PASSENGER, AIR CONDITIONING, HARD TOP, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, ABS, AM/FM/CD, POWER STEERING, TRACTION CONTROL, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, CLOTH SEATS, REAR DEFOGGER

We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! all of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional any/if any, applicable fees and taxes. we can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! we dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. no trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at auto excell, the price is the price.

Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell.ca or call 204.888.4070 with inquiries!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

