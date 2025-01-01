$12,995+ taxes & licensing
High Altitude
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 167,750 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2015 Jeep Patriot High Altitude – 4WD, Loaded!
Price: $12,995 + tax
Odometer: 167,726 KM
VIN: 1C4NJRAB1FD213841
This 2015 Jeep Patriot High Altitude combines rugged capability with modern comfort and style. Finished in sleek Black exterior with a Black interior, it seats 5 comfortably and comes with 4 doors for easy access.Performance & Powertrain
Auto, 4WD, 2.4L 4-cylinder Gas Engine
Traction Control
Power Steering
ABS
Simulated Leather Seats
Heated Front Seats
Power Driver Seat
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Air Conditioning
Remote Start
Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors
Cruise Control
AM/FM/CD Radio & Satellite Radio
Traction Control & ABS
Rear Defrost
Sunroof / Moonroof
Fog Lights
This Jeep Patriot High Altitude is perfect for city driving, weekend adventures, or wherever life takes you. Reliable, comfortable, and ready to go!
Contact us to schedule a test drive:
📍 Address: 2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
📞 Phone: (204) 255-1297
Vehicle Features
