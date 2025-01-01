Menu
<p data-start=145 data-end=207><strong data-start=145 data-end=205>For Sale: 2015 Jeep Patriot High Altitude – 4WD, Loaded!</strong></p><p data-start=209 data-end=292><strong data-start=209 data-end=219>Price:</strong> $12,995 + tax<br data-start=234 data-end=237 /><strong data-start=237 data-end=250>Odometer:</strong> 167,726 KM<br data-start=261 data-end=264 /><strong data-start=264 data-end=272>VIN:</strong> 1C4NJRAB1FD213841</p><p data-start=294 data-end=525>This <strong data-start=299 data-end=334>2015 Jeep Patriot High Altitude</strong> combines rugged capability with modern comfort and style. Finished in sleek <strong data-start=411 data-end=429>Black exterior</strong> with a <strong data-start=437 data-end=455>Black interior</strong>, it seats 5 comfortably and comes with <strong data-start=495 data-end=506>4 doors</strong> for easy access.</p><hr data-start=527 data-end=530 /><h3 data-start=532 data-end=566><strong data-start=536 data-end=564>Performance & Powertrain</strong></h3><ul data-start=567 data-end=656><li data-start=567 data-end=608><p data-start=569 data-end=608>Auto, 4WD, 2.4L 4-cylinder Gas Engine</p></li><li data-start=609 data-end=629><p data-start=611 data-end=629>Traction Control</p></li><li data-start=630 data-end=648><p data-start=632 data-end=648>Power Steering</p></li><li data-start=649 data-end=656><p data-start=651 data-end=656>ABS</p></li></ul><hr data-start=658 data-end=661 /><h3 data-start=663 data-end=691><strong data-start=667 data-end=689>Comfort & Interior</strong></h3><ul data-start=692 data-end=815><li data-start=692 data-end=719><p data-start=694 data-end=719>Simulated Leather Seats</p></li><li data-start=720 data-end=742><p data-start=722 data-end=742>Heated Front Seats</p></li><li data-start=743 data-end=764><p data-start=745 data-end=764>Power Driver Seat</p></li><li data-start=765 data-end=794><p data-start=767 data-end=794>Adjustable Steering Wheel</p></li><li data-start=795 data-end=815><p data-start=797 data-end=815>Air Conditioning</p></li></ul><hr data-start=817 data-end=820 /><h3 data-start=822 data-end=856><strong data-start=826 data-end=854>Convenience & Technology</strong></h3><ul data-start=857 data-end=967><li data-start=857 data-end=873><p data-start=859 data-end=873>Remote Start</p></li><li data-start=874 data-end=911><p data-start=876 data-end=911>Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors</p></li><li data-start=912 data-end=930><p data-start=914 data-end=930>Cruise Control</p></li><li data-start=931 data-end=967><p data-start=933 data-end=967>AM/FM/CD Radio & Satellite Radio</p></li></ul><hr data-start=969 data-end=972 /><h3 data-start=974 data-end=1001><strong data-start=978 data-end=999>Safety & Security</strong></h3><ul data-start=1002 data-end=1072><li data-start=1002 data-end=1028><p data-start=1004 data-end=1028>Traction Control & ABS</p></li><li data-start=1029 data-end=1045><p data-start=1031 data-end=1045>Rear Defrost</p></li></ul><hr data-start=1074 data-end=1077 /><h3 data-start=1079 data-end=1106><strong data-start=1083 data-end=1104>Exterior Features</strong></h3><ul data-start=1107 data-end=1144><li data-start=1107 data-end=1129><p data-start=1109 data-end=1129>Sunroof / Moonroof</p></li><li data-start=1130 data-end=1144><p data-start=1132 data-end=1144>Fog Lights</p></li></ul><hr data-start=1146 data-end=1149 /><p data-start=1151 data-end=1301>This Jeep Patriot High Altitude is perfect for city driving, weekend adventures, or wherever life takes you. Reliable, comfortable, and ready to go!</p><p data-start=1303 data-end=1423><strong data-start=1303 data-end=1343>Contact us to schedule a test drive:</strong><br data-start=1343 data-end=1346 />📍 Address: 2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5<br data-start=1394 data-end=1397 />📞 Phone: (204) 255-1297</p>

Vehicle Description

2015 Jeep Patriot