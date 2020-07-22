2015 Jeep Patriot

Vehicle Features

Comfort Air Conditioning glove box Air filtration Convenience Block Heater Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Suspension TOURING SUSPENSION Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Media / Nav / Comm 4 Speakers Fixed antenna Trim Body-coloured grille Safety Rear child safety locks Exterior Steel spare wheel

Additional Features MANUAL DRIVER LUMBAR ADJUST Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner 120 amp alternator Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Front Cupholder 4.12 Axle Ratio Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Electronic Transfer Case Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Analog Display Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V VVT I-4 Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Black Bodyside Cladding Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Radio w/Clock Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Chrome Gear Shift Knob Tires: P215/60R17 BSW All-Season Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage 51 L Fuel Tank Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist Fixed 3rd Row Windows Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat GVWR: 2,075 kgs (4,575 lbs) 60-Amp/Hr 525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 926# Maximum Payload Black Side Mirrors Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents 2-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Mineral Grey Aluminum

