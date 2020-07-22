2015 Jeep Patriot

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
MANUAL DRIVER LUMBAR ADJUST
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Single stainless steel exhaust
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V VVT I-4
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Tires: P215/60R17 BSW All-Season
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
GVWR: 2,075 kgs (4,575 lbs)
60-Amp/Hr 525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
2-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Mineral Grey Aluminum
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.