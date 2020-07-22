Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Jeep Patriot

108,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,499

+ taxes & licensing

Famous Motors

204-222-1400

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Patriot

2015 Jeep Patriot

High Altitude

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Patriot

High Altitude

Location

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

  1. 5414144
  2. 5414144
  3. 5414144
  4. 5414144
  5. 5414144
  6. 5414144
  7. 5414144
  8. 5414144
Contact Seller

$13,499

+ taxes & licensing

108,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5414144
  • VIN: 1C4NJRABXFD268692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black (Black)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination to certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.

GET APPROVED AT $0 DOWN for $116.45 bi-weekly over 72 months at 5.99% OAC.

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Carfax Reports & Fresh Oil Change!

***FREE WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES***

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400 or Cell: Call/Text at 204-807-1044

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
glove box
Air filtration
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
TOURING SUSPENSION
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
4 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Body-coloured grille
Rear child safety locks
Steel spare wheel
MANUAL DRIVER LUMBAR ADJUST
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
120 amp alternator
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
4.12 Axle Ratio
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Analog Display
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V VVT I-4
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Black Bodyside Cladding
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Radio w/Clock
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Chrome Gear Shift Knob
Tires: P215/60R17 BSW All-Season
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage
51 L Fuel Tank
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
GVWR: 2,075 kgs (4,575 lbs)
60-Amp/Hr 525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
926# Maximum Payload
Black Side Mirrors
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
2-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Mineral Grey Aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Famous Motors

2010 Chevrolet Equin...
 159,000 KM
$9,399 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 153,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota Matrix XR
 121,800 KM
$8,499 + tax & lic

Email Famous Motors

Famous Motors

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-222-XXXX

(click to show)

204-222-1400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory