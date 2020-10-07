Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Jeep Patriot

89,500 KM

Details Description Features

$14,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,977

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Patriot

2015 Jeep Patriot

North 4WD | Heated Seats | Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Patriot

North 4WD | Heated Seats | Low Mileage

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$14,977

+ taxes & licensing

89,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6005415
  • Stock #: F3N4M4
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB1FD215850

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,500 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection

Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
rear window defogger
Four Wheel Drive
Front air conditioning
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia West

2019 Kia Sorento LX ...
 59,019 KM
$22,900 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Soul EX+ Bl...
 66,056 KM
$16,988 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Cruze...
 41,552 KM
$18,967 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory