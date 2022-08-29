Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Jeep Patriot

120,325 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Patriot

2015 Jeep Patriot

High Altitude

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Patriot

High Altitude

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

120,325KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9288577
  • Stock #: 50621

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour DARK SLATE GREY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,325 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, 4WD 4dr High Altitude, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
BLACK
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Autostick Automatic Transmission Tip Start (STD)
ENGINE: 2.4L DOHC 16V VVT I-4 (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription
DARK SLATE GREY LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23G HIGH ALTITUDE -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V VVT I-4 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Keyless Entry Speed Sensitive Power Locks Bright Side Roof Rails Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass Fog Lamps Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls...
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO GROUP -inc: Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Remote USB Port Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

2010 GMC Terrain SLE-2
 315,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Journey SXT
 247,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Santa F...
 6,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

Call Dealer

204-786-XXXX

(click to show)

204-786-3811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory