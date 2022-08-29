$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Patriot
High Altitude
120,325KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9288577
- Stock #: 50621
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour DARK SLATE GREY
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 120,325 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, 4WD 4dr High Altitude, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
BLACK
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Autostick Automatic Transmission Tip Start (STD)
ENGINE: 2.4L DOHC 16V VVT I-4 (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription
DARK SLATE GREY LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23G HIGH ALTITUDE -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V VVT I-4 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Keyless Entry Speed Sensitive Power Locks Bright Side Roof Rails Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass Fog Lamps Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls...
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO GROUP -inc: Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Remote USB Port Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription
