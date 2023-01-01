$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Willys Wheeler **New Arrival**
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hydro Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 90,152 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willys Wheeler **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine will keep you going. This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited features the following options: WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start, Hill Descent Control, TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Class II Receiver Hitch, Trailer Tow w/4-Pin Connector Wiring, TIRES: LT255/75R17 BSW OFF ROAD, RADIO: UCONNECT 430 6.5" TOUCH/CD/HDD -inc: Remote USB Port, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24W WILLYS WHEELER -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: Automatic, BF Goodrich Brand Tires, Rear Passenger Assist Handles Kit, Willys Wheeler Package, Black Jeep Grille Badge, 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info, Call 888-539-7474, Auto Dim Mirror w/Reading Lamp, Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows, Power Heated Mirrors, Security Alarm, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Deep Tint Sunscreen Windows, Electronic Vehicle Information Centre, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Tire Pressure Monitoring Display, 4-Wheel Drive Swing Gate Decal, Willys Wheeler Grille, Low Gloss Black Wrangler Decal, Willys Hood Decal, Rock Rails, MOPAR Dealer Installed Tow Strap Kit, HYDRO BLUE PEARL, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop, Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper/Washer, Tinted Rear Quarter & Liftgate Windows, Delete Sunrider Soft Top, and CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Electronic Vehicle Information Centre, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Tire Pressure Monitoring Display. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
