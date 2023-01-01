Menu
Check out this 2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willys Wheeler **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine will keep you going. This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited features the following options: WHEELS: 17 X 7.5 ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start, Hill Descent Control, TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Class II Receiver Hitch, Trailer Tow w/4-Pin Connector Wiring, TIRES: LT255/75R17 BSW OFF ROAD, RADIO: UCONNECT 430 6.5 TOUCH/CD/HDD -inc: Remote USB Port, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24W WILLYS WHEELER -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: Automatic, BF Goodrich Brand Tires, Rear Passenger Assist Handles Kit, Willys Wheeler Package, Black Jeep Grille Badge, 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info, Call 888-539-7474, Auto Dim Mirror w/Reading Lamp, Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows, Power Heated Mirrors, Security Alarm, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Deep Tint Sunscreen Windows, Electronic Vehicle Information Centre, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Tire Pressure Monitoring Display, 4-Wheel Drive Swing Gate Decal, Willys Wheeler Grille, Low Gloss Black Wrangler Decal, Willys Hood Decal, Rock Rails, MOPAR Dealer Installed Tow Strap Kit, HYDRO BLUE PEARL, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop, Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper/Washer, Tinted Rear Quarter & Liftgate Windows, Delete Sunrider Soft Top, and CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Electronic Vehicle Information Centre, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Tire Pressure Monitoring Display.

2015 Jeep Wrangler

90,152 KM

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Willys Wheeler **New Arrival**

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Willys Wheeler **New Arrival**

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

90,152KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hydro Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,152 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willys Wheeler **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine will keep you going. This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited features the following options: WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start, Hill Descent Control, TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Class II Receiver Hitch, Trailer Tow w/4-Pin Connector Wiring, TIRES: LT255/75R17 BSW OFF ROAD, RADIO: UCONNECT 430 6.5" TOUCH/CD/HDD -inc: Remote USB Port, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24W WILLYS WHEELER -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: Automatic, BF Goodrich Brand Tires, Rear Passenger Assist Handles Kit, Willys Wheeler Package, Black Jeep Grille Badge, 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info, Call 888-539-7474, Auto Dim Mirror w/Reading Lamp, Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows, Power Heated Mirrors, Security Alarm, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Deep Tint Sunscreen Windows, Electronic Vehicle Information Centre, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Tire Pressure Monitoring Display, 4-Wheel Drive Swing Gate Decal, Willys Wheeler Grille, Low Gloss Black Wrangler Decal, Willys Hood Decal, Rock Rails, MOPAR Dealer Installed Tow Strap Kit, HYDRO BLUE PEARL, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop, Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper/Washer, Tinted Rear Quarter & Liftgate Windows, Delete Sunrider Soft Top, and CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Electronic Vehicle Information Centre, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Tire Pressure Monitoring Display. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Tires: LT255/75R17 BSW Off Road
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" ALUMINUM

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Class II Receiver Hitch Trailer Tow w/4-Pin Connector Wiring
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Hydro Blue Pearl
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
Requires Subscription
BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper/Washer Tinted Rear Quarter & Liftgate Windows Delete Sunrider Soft Top
DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper/Washer Tinted Rear Quarter & Liftgate Windows Delete Sunrider Soft Top
TRANSMISSION: AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control
CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Electronic Vehicle Information Centre Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
RADIO: UCONNECT 430 6.5" TOUCH/CD/HDD -inc: Remote USB Port
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24W WILLYS WHEELER -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: Automatic BF Goodrich Brand Tires Rear Passenger Assist Handles Kit Willys Wheeler Package Black Jeep Grille Badge 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusX...

Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

2015 Jeep Wrangler