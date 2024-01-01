Menu
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs. Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle! Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark. Dealer permit #5686

2015 Jeep Wrangler

128,181 KM

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Wrangler

Sport Wholesale Direct | As-Is

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Sport Wholesale Direct | As-Is

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 11520609
$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
128,181KM
VIN 1C4AJWAG0FL680361

  • Exterior Colour Baja Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 128,181 KM

With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Normal Duty Suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
70 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Manual Transfer Case
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
2 Skid Plates
600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 1,497 kgs (3,300 lbs)
453.6 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
Removable Rear Window
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Goodyear Brand Tires
Black door handles
Body-coloured grille
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Black fender flares
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim
Convertible w/Fixed Roll-Over Protection
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna

Interior

Compass
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Manual 1st Row Windows
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Removable Full Folding Bench Front Facing Tumble Forward Rear Seat
Removable Rear Windows
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Safety

Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
AM/FM Stereo w/Clock and Steering Wheel Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 Jeep Wrangler