Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>AMERIKAL AUTO 3160 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.</p><p>ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.</p><p>PLEASE CALL THE NUMBER OR TEXT <a href=tel:2049905659>2049905659</a> PRIOR TO COMING IN.</p><p>ONE OWNER LOCAL MANITOBA JEEP!</p><p>2015 JEEP WRANGLER UNLIMITED SAHARA 4X4 3.6L 6 CYLINDER 5 passenger with 178,500kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry, FACTORY COMMAND START, HEATED CLOTH seating, FRONT AC/COOLED/VENTED LEATHER SEATS, FULL HARD TOP MANUAL CONVERTIBLE, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, BIG TOUCH SCREEN, GPS/NAVIGATION SYSTEM, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $23,999 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780.</p><p>Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection and a carproof/carfax history report.</p>

2015 Jeep Wrangler

178,500 KM

Details Description Features

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4X4

Location

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

  1. 11646522
  2. 11646522
  3. 11646522
  4. 11646522
  5. 11646522
  6. 11646522
  7. 11646522
  8. 11646522
  9. 11646522
  10. 11646522
  11. 11646522
  12. 11646522
  13. 11646522
  14. 11646522
  15. 11646522
  16. 11646522
  17. 11646522
  18. 11646522
  19. 11646522
  20. 11646522
  21. 11646522
  22. 11646522
  23. 11646522
  24. 11646522
  25. 11646522
  26. 11646522
  27. 11646522
  28. 11646522
  29. 11646522
  30. 11646522
  31. 11646522
  32. 11646522
  33. 11646522
  34. 11646522
  35. 11646522
  36. 11646522
  37. 11646522
Contact Seller

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
178,500KM
VIN 1C4BJWEG3FL523289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 178,500 KM

Vehicle Description

AMERIKAL AUTO 3160 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.

ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.

PLEASE CALL THE NUMBER OR TEXT 2049905659 PRIOR TO COMING IN.

ONE OWNER LOCAL MANITOBA JEEP!

2015 JEEP WRANGLER UNLIMITED SAHARA 4X4 3.6L 6 CYLINDER 5 passenger with 178,500kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry, FACTORY COMMAND START, HEATED CLOTH seating, FRONT AC/COOLED/VENTED LEATHER SEATS, FULL HARD TOP MANUAL CONVERTIBLE, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, BIG TOUCH SCREEN, GPS/NAVIGATION SYSTEM, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $23,999 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780.

Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection and a carproof/carfax history report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Convertible Hardtop
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Amerikal Auto

Used 2016 Ford F-150 XLT CREW CAB for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Ford F-150 XLT CREW CAB 198,000 KM $23,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4X4 for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4X4 178,500 KM $23,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC 79,000 KM $28,999 + tax & lic

Email Amerikal Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Amerikal Auto

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

Call Dealer

204-990-XXXX

(click to show)

204-990-5659

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Amerikal Auto

204-990-5659

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Wrangler