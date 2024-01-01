$23,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara 4X4
Location
Amerikal Auto
3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8
204-990-5659
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 178,500 KM
Vehicle Description
AMERIKAL AUTO 3160 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.
ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.
PLEASE CALL THE NUMBER OR TEXT 2049905659 PRIOR TO COMING IN.
ONE OWNER LOCAL MANITOBA JEEP!
2015 JEEP WRANGLER UNLIMITED SAHARA 4X4 3.6L 6 CYLINDER 5 passenger with 178,500kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry, FACTORY COMMAND START, HEATED CLOTH seating, FRONT AC/COOLED/VENTED LEATHER SEATS, FULL HARD TOP MANUAL CONVERTIBLE, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, BIG TOUCH SCREEN, GPS/NAVIGATION SYSTEM, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $23,999 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780.
Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection and a carproof/carfax history report.
