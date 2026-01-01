$14,980+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sport 4X4 Manual | QUICK SELL!!! | LOCAL TRADE | ALPINE SOUND SYSTEM |
2015 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sport 4X4 Manual | QUICK SELL!!! | LOCAL TRADE | ALPINE SOUND SYSTEM |
Location
McWilliam Auto
155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8
204-298-8938
$14,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
178,120KM
VIN 1C4BJWDG2FL621327
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 178,120 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a rugged and adventure-ready SUV? Check out this eye-catching 2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport 4X4 Manual! With its powerful 6 Cylinder engine, 4X4 drive, and spacious interior, this Jeep is ready to take you on all your off-road escapades. Don't miss out on this quick sell opportunity!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From McWilliam Auto
2015 GMC Acadia AWD SLE-1 | HTD Seats |Back Up Cam | Power Tailgate | 181,261 KM $12,980 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Journey Lux FWD | Alpine Sound System | 31 Service Records | 197,326 KM $7,500 + tax & lic
2015 Cadillac ATS Performance AWD | BOSE SOUND | Back Up Cam | Collision Free | 201,650 KM $9,980 + tax & lic
Email McWilliam Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
McWilliam Auto
155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8
Call Dealer
204-298-XXXX(click to show)
$14,980
+ taxes & licensing>
McWilliam Auto
204-298-8938
2015 Jeep Wrangler