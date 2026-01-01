Menu
Looking for a rugged and adventure-ready SUV? Check out this eye-catching 2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport 4X4 Manual! With its powerful 6 Cylinder engine, 4X4 drive, and spacious interior, this Jeep is ready to take you on all your off-road escapades. Dont miss out on this quick sell opportunity!

2015 Jeep Wrangler

178,120 KM

Details Description

$14,980

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sport 4X4 Manual | QUICK SELL!!! | LOCAL TRADE | ALPINE SOUND SYSTEM |

13499508

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sport 4X4 Manual | QUICK SELL!!! | LOCAL TRADE | ALPINE SOUND SYSTEM |

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

$14,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
178,120KM
VIN 1C4BJWDG2FL621327

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 178,120 KM

Vehicle Description


Looking for a rugged and adventure-ready SUV? Check out this eye-catching 2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport 4X4 Manual! With its powerful 6 Cylinder engine, 4X4 drive, and spacious interior, this Jeep is ready to take you on all your off-road escapades. Don't miss out on this quick sell opportunity!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

$14,980

+ taxes & licensing>

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

2015 Jeep Wrangler