2015 Jeep Wrangler

*** ACCESORIZED AND MODDED WRANGLER!! ** THIS UNIT IS FITTED WITH TOTAL CUSTOM LIGHT PACKAGE!! 'full HALO and LED' ( UNBELIEVABLE NIGHT DRIVING!! ) PRAIRIE VEHICLE!!! *** EXCELLENT HISTORY!!! ***Custom Grill......Custom Fuel Cap......Jeep aftermarket body graphic package......Removable Soft Top......Air Conditioned......Sought-after 6 SPEED MANUAL Transmission......Matte Black Step Bars......TINTED WINDOWS......Shift-on-the-Fly 4WD......TOW PACKAGE......and set of five (includes spare) OPTIONAL 33-INCH DURATRAC TIRES WIH BLACK DX4 WHEELS AVAILABLE (PICTURED). No doubt about it, THIS IS AN ABSOLUTE FUN UNIT TO 4X4 WITH!! Quick, Nimble, Economical, and unmatched JEEP TRACTION
in the Deep Stuff!! LOW KILOMETERS!! AND ONLY $23,800!!! save $1,200.00 in all of December in January!! Sacrifice at only $22,600!!
PLEASE NOTE: AFTERMARKET WHEELS & TIRES (PICTURED) ARE AVAILABLE AT AN ADDED COST, ADVERTISED PRICE INCLUDES FACTORY SET.
This Jeep is ready to impress. No need to invest! somebody already did it for you! Go about this winter with the legendary off road capability of the always ready Wrangler.
Comes with all original Books & Manuals, a set of... mats. An absolute sacrifice for just with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!
Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details.
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!
- Safety
-
- Traction Control
- Stability Control
- Hill Descent Control
- Power Brakes
- Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Clock
- External temperature display
- Cupholders: Front
- Power Options
-
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Front fog lights
- Comfort
-
- Additional Features
-
- Retained Accessory Power
- Rear Stabilizer Bar
- Front stabilizer bar
- digital odometer
- Radio data system
- Cargo tie downs
- Roll Stability Control
- Body side reinforcements
- Electronic brakeforce distribution
- Radio: AM/FM
- Cargo Area Floor Mat
- Front Brake Type: Disc
- Rear Brake Type: Disc
- Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
- ABS: 4-wheel
- Front airbags: dual
- Front seat type: bucket
- Gauge: tachometer
- Rear seat type: bench
- Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
- Steering wheel: tilt
- Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
- Auxiliary audio input: USB
- Floor mat material: carpet
- Floor mats: front
- Center console: front console with storage
- Reading lights: front
- Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant
- Rear seatbelts: 3-point
- Seatbelt force limiters: front
- Front headrests: adjustable
- Rear headrests: adjustable
- 2-stage unlocking doors
- Front shock type: gas
- Front spring type: coil
- Rear shock type: gas
- Rear spring type: coil
- Storage: door pockets
- Liftgate window: fixed
- Fuel economy display: MPG
- Active head restraints: dual front
- Child seat anchors: LATCH system
- Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
- Spare wheel type: steel
- In-Dash CD: single disc
- Power outlet(s): 12V front
- Antenna type: mast
- Rear door type: side-hinged
- Tow hooks: front
- Front suspension type: multi-link
- Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
- Rear suspension type: trailing arms
- Spare tire mount location: outside
- Floor material: carpet
- Front headrests: 2
- Front wipers: variable intermittent
- Hill holder control
- Power windows: lockout button
- Grille color: black
- Window trim: black
- Taillights: LED
- Crumple zones: front
- Storage: front seatback
- Seatbelt warning sensor: front
- Skid plate(s)
- Tire type: all terrain
- Rear headrests: 2
- Spare tire size: full-size
- Assist handle: front
- Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert
- Auxiliary audio input: jack
- Total speakers: 6
- Vanity mirrors: dual
- Mirror color: black
- 4WD type: part time
- Door handle color: black
- Front bumper color: black
- Rear bumper color: black
- Removable roof: soft top
- Rear seat folding
- Front suspension classification: solid axle
- Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone
- Front brake width: 1.1
- Tinted glass: windshield
- Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
- Rear brake width: 0.47
- Front brake diameter: 11.9
- Rear brake diameter: 12.4
- Tow hooks: rear
- Headlights: halogen
- Tinted glass: front driver and passenger
- Fuel economy display: range
- Cupholders: rear
- Crumple zones: rear
