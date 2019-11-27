Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Jeep Wrangler

** CUSTOM MOAB WRANGLER!!! **

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Wrangler

** CUSTOM MOAB WRANGLER!!! **

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

  1. 4376676
  2. 4376676
  3. 4376676
  4. 4376676
  5. 4376676
  6. 4376676
  7. 4376676
  8. 4376676
  9. 4376676
  10. 4376676
  11. 4376676
  12. 4376676
  13. 4376676
  14. 4376676
  15. 4376676
  16. 4376676
  17. 4376676
  18. 4376676
  19. 4376676
  20. 4376676
  21. 4376676
  22. 4376676
  23. 4376676
  24. 4376676
  25. 4376676
  26. 4376676
  27. 4376676
  28. 4376676
  29. 4376676
Contact Seller

$23,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 85,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4376676
  • Stock #: SCV3652
  • VIN: 1C4AJWAGXFL540124
Exterior Colour
Bright White Clearcoat
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Doors
2-door
*** ACCESORIZED AND MODDED WRANGLER!! ** THIS UNIT IS FITTED WITH TOTAL CUSTOM LIGHT PACKAGE!! 'full HALO and LED' ( UNBELIEVABLE NIGHT DRIVING!! ) PRAIRIE VEHICLE!!! *** EXCELLENT HISTORY!!! ***Custom Grill......Custom Fuel Cap......Jeep aftermarket body graphic package......Removable Soft Top......Air Conditioned......Sought-after 6 SPEED MANUAL Transmission......Matte Black Step Bars......TINTED WINDOWS......Shift-on-the-Fly 4WD......TOW PACKAGE......and set of five (includes spare) OPTIONAL 33-INCH DURATRAC TIRES WIH BLACK DX4 WHEELS AVAILABLE (PICTURED). No doubt about it, THIS IS AN ABSOLUTE FUN UNIT TO 4X4 WITH!! Quick, Nimble, Economical, and unmatched JEEP TRACTION
in the Deep Stuff!! LOW KILOMETERS!! AND ONLY $23,800!!! save $1,200.00 in all of December in January!! Sacrifice at only $22,600!!

PLEASE NOTE: AFTERMARKET WHEELS & TIRES (PICTURED) ARE AVAILABLE AT AN ADDED COST, ADVERTISED PRICE INCLUDES FACTORY SET.


This Jeep is ready to impress. No need to invest! somebody already did it for you! Go about this winter with the legendary off road capability of the always ready Wrangler.

Comes with all original Books & Manuals, a set of... mats. An absolute sacrifice for just with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!

Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details.



Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details.

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Hill Descent Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • Compass
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog lights
Comfort
  • Ambient Lighting
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • digital odometer
  • Radio data system
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Roll Stability Control
  • Body side reinforcements
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Cargo Area Floor Mat
  • Front Brake Type: Disc
  • Rear Brake Type: Disc
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Rear seat type: bench
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel: tilt
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Auxiliary audio input: USB
  • Floor mat material: carpet
  • Floor mats: front
  • Center console: front console with storage
  • Reading lights: front
  • Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Seatbelt force limiters: front
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Storage: door pockets
  • Liftgate window: fixed
  • Fuel economy display: MPG
  • Active head restraints: dual front
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
  • Spare wheel type: steel
  • In-Dash CD: single disc
  • Power outlet(s): 12V front
  • Antenna type: mast
  • Rear door type: side-hinged
  • Tow hooks: front
  • Front suspension type: multi-link
  • Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
  • Rear suspension type: trailing arms
  • Spare tire mount location: outside
  • Floor material: carpet
  • Front headrests: 2
  • Front wipers: variable intermittent
  • Hill holder control
  • Power windows: lockout button
  • Grille color: black
  • Window trim: black
  • Taillights: LED
  • Crumple zones: front
  • Storage: front seatback
  • Seatbelt warning sensor: front
  • Skid plate(s)
  • Tire type: all terrain
  • Rear headrests: 2
  • Spare tire size: full-size
  • Assist handle: front
  • Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert
  • Auxiliary audio input: jack
  • Total speakers: 6
  • Vanity mirrors: dual
  • Mirror color: black
  • 4WD type: part time
  • Door handle color: black
  • Front bumper color: black
  • Rear bumper color: black
  • Removable roof: soft top
  • Rear seat folding
  • Front suspension classification: solid axle
  • Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone
  • Front brake width: 1.1
  • Tinted glass: windshield
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
  • Rear brake width: 0.47
  • Front brake diameter: 11.9
  • Rear brake diameter: 12.4
  • Tow hooks: rear
  • Headlights: halogen
  • Tinted glass: front driver and passenger
  • Fuel economy display: range
  • Cupholders: rear
  • Crumple zones: rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 18,000 KM
$33,575 + tax & lic
2003 Hummer H2 LOW K...
 153,000 KM
$25,600 + tax & lic
2011 Crossroads ZING...
 0 KM
$19,800 + tax & lic
Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-414-XXXX

(click to show)

204-414-4143

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494

Send A Message