2015 Jeep Wrangler

*** ACCESORIZED AND MODDED WRANGLER!! ** THIS UNIT IS FITTED WITH TOTAL CUSTOM LIGHT PACKAGE!! 'full HALO and LED' ( UNBELIEVABLE NIGHT DRIVING!! ) PRAIRIE VEHICLE!!! *** EXCELLENT HISTORY!!! ***Custom Grill......Custom Fuel Cap......Jeep aftermarket body graphic package......Removable Soft Top......Air Conditioned......Sought-after 6 SPEED MANUAL Transmission......Matte Black Step Bars......TINTED WINDOWS......Shift-on-the-Fly 4WD......TOW PACKAGE......and set of five (includes spare) OPTIONAL 33-INCH DURATRAC TIRES WIH BLACK DX4 WHEELS AVAILABLE (PICTURED). No doubt about it, THIS IS AN ABSOLUTE FUN UNIT TO 4X4 WITH!! Quick, Nimble, Economical, and unmatched JEEP TRACTION

in the Deep Stuff!! LOW KILOMETERS!! AND ONLY $23,800!!! save $1,200.00 in all of December in January!! Sacrifice at only $22,600!!



PLEASE NOTE: AFTERMARKET WHEELS & TIRES (PICTURED) ARE AVAILABLE AT AN ADDED COST, ADVERTISED PRICE INCLUDES FACTORY SET.





This Jeep is ready to impress. No need to invest! somebody already did it for you! Go about this winter with the legendary off road capability of the always ready Wrangler.



Comes with all original Books & Manuals, a set of... mats. An absolute sacrifice for just with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!



Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)



Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!



