2015 Jeep Wrangler

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rollover protection bars

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Comfort Air Conditioning

Adjustable Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Intermittent Wipers

Tow Hooks

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Floor mats Power Options Power Steering Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Rear All-Terrain

Tires - Front All-Terrain Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Additional Features Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle

BLACK

Convertible Soft Top

Conventional Spare Tire

Alpine Premium Audio System

BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Tinted Rear Quarter & Liftgate Windows Delete Sunrider Soft Top Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Wiper/Washer

POWER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows Remote Keyless Entry Power Heated Mirrors Power Locks Auto Dim Mirror w/Reading Lamp Security Alarm

3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)

BLACK CLOTH SEATS W/ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS

ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)

SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474

TRANSMISSION: AUTOMATIC -inc: Hill Descent Control Tip Start

RADIO: UCONNECT 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDD -inc: Remote USB Port

MOPAR BLACK APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: MOPAR Black Tubular Side Steps MOPAR Black Fuel Filler Door MOPAR Black Tail Lamp Guards

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24S -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: Automatic Deep Tint Sunscreen Windows Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Chrome/Leather Wrapped Shift Knob

