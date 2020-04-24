1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9
204-500-1389
+ taxes & licensing
This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited has a strong Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: AUTOMATIC -inc: Hill Descent Control, Tip Start, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info, Call 888-539-7474, RADIO: UCONNECT 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDD -inc: Remote USB Port.*These Packages Will Make Your Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport the Envy of Onlookers*POWER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Heated Mirrors, Power Locks, Auto Dim Mirror w/Reading Lamp, Security Alarm, MOPAR BLACK APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: MOPAR Black Tubular Side Steps, MOPAR Black Fuel Filler Door, MOPAR Black Tail Lamp Guards, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), BLACK, CLOTH SEATS W/ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS, BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Rear Window Defroster, Tinted Rear Quarter & Liftgate Windows, Delete Sunrider Soft Top, Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Rear Window Wiper/Washer, BLACK, ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE, ALPINE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM, AIR CONDITIONING, 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Moab Silver Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shift Knob, Trip Computer.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: Not only will the 2015 Jeep Wrangler let you take the road less traveled, it will let you take no road at all if you prefer. If you want to go even farther, an ample aftermarket is ready to step in.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9 to claim your Jeep Wrangler Unlimited!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9