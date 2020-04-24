Menu
2015 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SPORT

2015 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SPORT

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

$19,777

+ taxes & licensing

  • 250,001KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4910346
  • Stock #: 20158A
  • VIN: 1C4BJWDG1FL500921
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Convertible
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited has a strong Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: AUTOMATIC -inc: Hill Descent Control, Tip Start, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info, Call 888-539-7474, RADIO: UCONNECT 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDD -inc: Remote USB Port.*These Packages Will Make Your Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport the Envy of Onlookers*POWER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Heated Mirrors, Power Locks, Auto Dim Mirror w/Reading Lamp, Security Alarm, MOPAR BLACK APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: MOPAR Black Tubular Side Steps, MOPAR Black Fuel Filler Door, MOPAR Black Tail Lamp Guards, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), BLACK, CLOTH SEATS W/ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS, BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Rear Window Defroster, Tinted Rear Quarter & Liftgate Windows, Delete Sunrider Soft Top, Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Rear Window Wiper/Washer, BLACK, ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE, ALPINE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM, AIR CONDITIONING, 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Moab Silver Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shift Knob, Trip Computer.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: Not only will the 2015 Jeep Wrangler let you take the road less traveled, it will let you take no road at all if you prefer. If you want to go even farther, an ample aftermarket is ready to step in.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9 to claim your Jeep Wrangler Unlimited!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rollover protection bars
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Rear All-Terrain
  • Tires - Front All-Terrain
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Additional Features
  • Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
  • BLACK
  • Convertible Soft Top
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Alpine Premium Audio System
  • BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Tinted Rear Quarter & Liftgate Windows Delete Sunrider Soft Top Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Wiper/Washer
  • POWER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows Remote Keyless Entry Power Heated Mirrors Power Locks Auto Dim Mirror w/Reading Lamp Security Alarm
  • 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
  • BLACK CLOTH SEATS W/ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS
  • ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
  • SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
  • TRANSMISSION: AUTOMATIC -inc: Hill Descent Control Tip Start
  • RADIO: UCONNECT 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDD -inc: Remote USB Port
  • MOPAR BLACK APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: MOPAR Black Tubular Side Steps MOPAR Black Fuel Filler Door MOPAR Black Tail Lamp Guards
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24S -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: Automatic Deep Tint Sunscreen Windows Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Chrome/Leather Wrapped Shift Knob

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

