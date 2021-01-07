2015 Jeep Wrangler

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Seating Rear bench seats

Additional Features Anti-Starter Roll Bar Driver Side Airbag Convertible Soft Top Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Conventional Spare Tire Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Polished Mineral Grey On/Off Road Front Tire On/Off Road Rear Tire

