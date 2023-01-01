$25,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Jeep Wrangler
SPORT
Location
Nott Auto Corp
1322 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P5
$25,888
- Listing ID: 9841025
- Stock #: 7526A
- VIN: 1C4AJWAG4FL739248
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 155,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Mechanical Features:
Engine Type Gas
Transmission 6-speed manual
Drive Type Four wheel drive
Engine Size 3.6L
Cylinders V6
Total Seating 5
Power:
Horsepower 285 hp @ 6,400 rpm
Torque 260 lb-ft @ 4,800 rpm
Towing:
Max Towing Capacity 3,500 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity 880 lbs.
Extra Features:
Adjustable Seating
Removable Soft Top
Aux and USB Ports
AM/FM Radio
Manual Windows and Seating
Heated Mirrors
WRANGLERS HEROIC CAPABILITY NEVER LETS YOU
DOWN. BECAUSE AT ITS VERY CORE RESIDES
AUTHENTIC JEEP BRAND DNA. ITS HERE WHERE
TRUE COURAGE IS BORN, ALONG WITH THE DESIRE
TO EXPLORE THE WORLD AND ALL IT HAS TO OFFER.
FORGE AHEAD KNOWING THIS MOST-CAPABLE
FREEDOM MACHINE ALWAYS HAS YOUR BACK!
All of our vehicles will undergo a rigorous 160 Point Inspection & are eligible for our Nott Family Certification!
Call 204-889-6688 or email sales@nott.ca with any questions and to schedule a test drive!
Vehicle History Report available upon request: sales@nott.ca
Price inclusive of any/all fees. GST/PST not included.
Dealer Permit #0318
