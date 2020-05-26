2015 Keystone Outback

+ taxes & licensing
*** BEAUTIFUL WELL KEPT KEYSTONE! *** BEST DEAL IN MANITOBA FOR A HIGH QUALITY TRAILER!! *** OUTDOOR KITCHEN + SLIDE OUT!!! *** Gorgeous 26 FOOTER couples camper. This is not a cheap 'Stick and Tin' construction trailer. Keystone Outback is built using high quality FIBREGLASS CONSTRUCTION meaning years of enjoyment......Optioned with an Oversized POWER AWNING for lounging in absolute comfort......Includes upgraded ARCTIC BARRIER PACKAGE which means nice warm floors on cold mornings, as well as improved cooling on hot hot days......Spacious U-SHAPED DINETTE for playing cards and games......Indoor & Outdoor Entertainment System......USB & AUX Stereo Inputs......OUTDOOR SPEAKERS - Enjoy the outdoors!!......OUTDOOR KITCHEN - Barbecue with a cold beer just an arm's reach away......Large shower with skylight......So much natural light!!!......Master Bedroom HIS & HERS CLOSETS......Nice wrap around kitchen counter with extra prep space......Added PANTRY CUPBOARD for all your essentials......and SUV TOWABLE at 5100 Lbs. dry!
Priced for quick sale at $19,995 and payments as low as $100 B/W OR LESS! On-site financing and extended warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
