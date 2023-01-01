$15,993+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-633-2420
2015 Kia Forte
LX
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
$15,993
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10447236
- Stock #: F57RWW
- VIN: KNAFK5A82F5278672
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ultra Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 87,831 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Kia Forte LX 2.0L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC 16V D-CVVT 6-Speed Automatic FWD Bright Silver
16" Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Cloth Seat Trim, Heated Front Bucket Seats.
Reviews:
* According to many owners, the Forte attracted their attention with styling and a good blend of feature content for the price, while good driving dynamics and a quality feel helped seal the deal. Performance is rated highly from the up-level engine options; while flexibility, cargo space, and versatility are highly rated from the Forte 5 model, too. A stable ride, fun-to-drive handling, and a safe and solid feel help round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multipoint Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning
Experience the H-Factor at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips! Book your appointment today at 204-633-2420!
Dealer Permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.