2015 Kia Forte

$15,993 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 7 , 8 3 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10447236

10447236 Stock #: F57RWW

F57RWW VIN: KNAFK5A82F5278672

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ultra Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 87,831 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 50 L Fuel Tank Battery w/Run Down Protection Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher Engine: 2.0L GDI 4 Cyl DOHC 16V D-CVVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: Active Eco Exterior Fog Lights Variable Intermittent Wipers SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround Tire mobility kit Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Tires: P205/55R16 Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Wheels: 16" Alloy Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Interior Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner Cloth Seat Trim Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down 2 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Sliding Front Centre Armrest 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Seats w/Cloth Back Material 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable driver seat Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Console Insert FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Convenience Clock Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls Streaming Audio Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Stereo -inc: AUX and USB input ports for MP3, 6 speakers, Sirius XM satellite and Bluetooth wireless technology Safety Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Stereo -inc: AUX and USB input ports for MP3 Sirius XM satellite and Bluetooth wireless technology

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.