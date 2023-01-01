Menu
2015 Kia Forte

87,831 KM

Details Description Features

$15,993

+ tax & licensing
$15,993

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2015 Kia Forte

2015 Kia Forte

LX

2015 Kia Forte

LX

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$15,993

+ taxes & licensing

87,831KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10447236
  • Stock #: F57RWW
  • VIN: KNAFK5A82F5278672

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ultra Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 87,831 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Kia Forte LX 2.0L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC 16V D-CVVT 6-Speed Automatic FWD Bright Silver

16" Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Cloth Seat Trim, Heated Front Bucket Seats.


Reviews:
* According to many owners, the Forte attracted their attention with styling and a good blend of feature content for the price, while good driving dynamics and a quality feel helped seal the deal. Performance is rated highly from the up-level engine options; while flexibility, cargo space, and versatility are highly rated from the Forte 5 model, too. A stable ride, fun-to-drive handling, and a safe and solid feel help round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multipoint Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Experience the H-Factor at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips! Book your appointment today at 204-633-2420!

Dealer Permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Engine: 2.0L GDI 4 Cyl DOHC 16V D-CVVT
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: Active Eco

Exterior

Fog Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Tire mobility kit
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: P205/55R16
Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 16" Alloy
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Interior

Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cloth Seat Trim
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Sliding Front Centre Armrest
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable driver seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Console Insert
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Streaming Audio
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Stereo -inc: AUX and USB input ports for MP3, 6 speakers, Sirius XM satellite and Bluetooth wireless technology

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Stereo -inc: AUX and USB input ports for MP3
Sirius XM satellite and Bluetooth wireless technology

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

