2015 Kia Forte

85,000 KM

Details

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2015 Kia Forte

2015 Kia Forte

EX

2015 Kia Forte

EX

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

Sale

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

85,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6338549
  • Stock #: F3RGE1
  • VIN: KNAFX4A85F5258699

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sterling Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  Stock # F3RGE1
  • Mileage 85,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer


2015 Kia Forte EX 2.0L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC 16V D-CVVT 6-Speed Automatic FWD Silver

Air Conditioning, Auxiliary Input, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Controls, USB Input, 17" Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/SiriusXM, Remote keyless entry.

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection

Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Front
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Trunk-Release-Remote

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

