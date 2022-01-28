Menu
2015 Kia Forte

73,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,450
Fort Rouge Auto Centre

204-261-1847

Contact Seller
2015 Kia Forte

2015 Kia Forte

4dr Auto LX - Extra Wheels & Tires/Bluetooth

2015 Kia Forte

4dr Auto LX - Extra Wheels & Tires/Bluetooth

Location

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

204-261-1847

$13,450

+ taxes & licensing

73,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8187219
  • Stock #: 4728B
  • VIN: KNAFX4A66F5408656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4728B
  • Mileage 73,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 73,000 Km, 4 Cyl, Auto, Extra Alloy wheels and Tires, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Steering Wheel Controls, A/C, Tilt, Cruise, Loaded, Keyless Entry, Much more, Family Owned and Operated Celebrating Over 40 Years of Business, **NO FEES** (tax not included) If you Prefer to text - 204-297-0401 Dealer Permit # 4273

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
All Equipped

Email Fort Rouge Auto Centre

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

204-261-1847

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-1847

