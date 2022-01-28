$13,450+ tax & licensing
204-261-1847
2015 Kia Forte
4dr Auto LX - Extra Wheels & Tires/Bluetooth
Location
Fort Rouge Auto Centre
680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5
$13,450
- Listing ID: 8187219
- Stock #: 4728B
- VIN: KNAFX4A66F5408656
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 73,000 Km, 4 Cyl, Auto, Extra Alloy wheels and Tires, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Steering Wheel Controls, A/C, Tilt, Cruise, Loaded, Keyless Entry, Much more, Family Owned and Operated Celebrating Over 40 Years of Business, **NO FEES** (tax not included) If you Prefer to text - 204-297-0401 Dealer Permit # 4273
Vehicle Features
