Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Kia Forte

57,125 KM

Details Description Features

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
2015 Kia Forte

2015 Kia Forte

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Kia Forte

EX

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

  1. 9796660
  2. 9796660
  3. 9796660
Contact Seller

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
57,125KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9796660
  • Stock #: F51KPT
  • VIN: KNAFX4A86F5413244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Clear White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 57,125 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.3 star google rating!
ADDITIONAL ACCESSORIES INCLUDED:

*Kia Genuine All-Weather Floor Mats
*Premium DEFA Block Heater
*Kia Genuine Wheel Locks
*Kia Genuine Touch-Up Paint
*CWA Glass Armour
*CWA First Defence Theft Armour
*Catalytic Converter Theft Deterrent (Working With Winnipeg Crime Stoppers)

You might qualify for additional savings on your purchase! Ask us about our:

$500 Grad Program
$750 Mobility Assistance Program
First Time Vehicle Buyer Program
$500 Military Benefit
1% Loyalty Rate Reduction

**Whenever possible, the vehicle photos shown are of the ACTUAL vehicle. This provides the best online shopping experience for our valued customers.
DISCLAIMER

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302

FIND MORE INFORMATION AND VIEW MORE OPTIONS

*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our sales department at (204) 888-4542
Dealer permit #4302

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
90 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electromechanical pwr assisted rack & pinion steering
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
4.33 Axle Ratio
50 L Fuel Tank
68-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Engine: 2.0L GDI 4 Cyl DOHC 16V D-CVVT

Exterior

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
SPLASH GUARDS
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Tire mobility kit
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Tires: P215/45R17 -inc: low rolling resistance
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
PERIMETER ALARM
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable headrests and driver height adjuster
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Additional Features

null
Content theft alarm system w/horn & headlight activation
Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
Bluetooth controls
Tilt/telescopic leather-wrapped steering wheel w/audio & cruise controls -inc: Active ECO fuel economy switch
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player-inc: (4) speakers (80-watt)
Pwr Convenience Pkg-inc: pwr windows & door locks
exterior pwr remote mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia West

2017 Toyota Corolla ...
 63,680 KM
$20,990 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Rondo LX Va...
 55,466 KM
$16,990 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Rio LX+ | B...
 29,784 KM
$12,450 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia West

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory