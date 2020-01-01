Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Kia Optima

123,247 KM

Details Description Features

$10,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
2015 Kia Optima

2015 Kia Optima

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Kia Optima

LX

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

  1. 6259299
  2. 6259299
  3. 6259299
  4. 6259299
  5. 6259299
  6. 6259299
  7. 6259299
  8. 6259299
  9. 6259299
  10. 6259299
  11. 6259299
  12. 6259299
  13. 6259299
  14. 6259299
  15. 6259299
  16. 6259299
  17. 6259299
  18. 6259299
  19. 6259299
  20. 6259299
  21. 6259299
  22. 6259299
  23. 6259299
  24. 6259299
  25. 6259299
Contact Seller
Sale

$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

123,247KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6259299
  • Stock #: F3P6BK
  • VIN: KNAGM4A75F5610975

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Mileage 123,247 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
At Birchwood Credit Solutions, we have the experience and resources to get you into not only a safe and reliable vehicle, but one you can afford and be happy with. Our pre-owned vehicles are tested and inspected to meet the highest standards for stress-free car ownership. And, with our exclusive Buy Here Pay Here® in-house financing available, we work with you one-on-one to get you into a vehicle that fits your personal needs and your budget.

-Options for no money down
-Flexible payment plans
-We report positive payments to both major credit bureaus
-Warranty included
-Birchwood Automotive Group Roadside Assistance included

Its the difference between credit and credit from someone whos credible. Call now to speak to a credit specialist: 1-877-676-7914

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Locks
Engine Immobilizer
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Front
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-Power Driver
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Trunk-Release-Remote

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia West

2009 Suzuki SX4 Hatc...
 130,373 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 39,938 KM
$17,930 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic EX ...
 26,555 KM
$20,528 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory