2015 Kia Optima

27,029 KM

$20,988

+ tax & licensing
$20,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

2015 Kia Optima

2015 Kia Optima

2015 Kia Optima 4dr Sdn LX, AT, Only 27,029 KMS ,

2015 Kia Optima

2015 Kia Optima 4dr Sdn LX, AT, Only 27,029 KMS ,

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

$20,988

+ taxes & licensing

27,029KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9027826
  • Stock #: 25672
  • VIN: KNAGM4A71F5638403

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 27,029 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Kia Optima LX, Only 27,029 KMS, Automatic,Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

