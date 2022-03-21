Menu
2015 Kia Rondo

117,649 KM

Details Description Features

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

EX

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

117,649KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8806832
  • Stock #: F4KNAB
  • VIN: KNAHU8A3XF7122683

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Cherry Pearl
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 117,649 KM

Vehicle Description

Come See What All The Hype Is About at Birchwood Kia- 1364 Regent Avenue!
Kia Is Gearing Up For Spring! The 1% Loyalty Rate Reduction Program Is Now Available on ALL New Kia Models! We Have Finance Rates As Low As 0.49% On Select Models! See Birchwood Kia Regent For Details!

Also, Don't Forget To Ask About The $500 Military And Grad Rebate Programs For Qualifying Buyers- See Birchwood Kia On Regent For More Details!

Birchwood's Buy From Home Program Is Also Still Available: Ask About Our Free "Contact-Less" Delivery!
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!
Dealer permit #4176

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Auto On/Off Headlamps
SPLASH GUARDS
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Smart Device Integration
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
58 L Fuel Tank
68-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.37 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L GDI 4 Cyl DOHC 16V D-CVVT -inc: aluminum block and head
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and Internal Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

