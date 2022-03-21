2015 Kia Rondo

$15,998 + taxes & licensing 1 1 7 , 6 4 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8806832

8806832 Stock #: F4KNAB

F4KNAB VIN: KNAHU8A3XF7122683

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Cherry Pearl

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 117,649 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler CHROME DOOR HANDLES Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Chrome Side Windows Trim Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer glove box Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Smart Device Integration Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Leather Gear Shifter Material Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 58 L Fuel Tank 68-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 3.37 Axle Ratio Engine: 2.0L GDI 4 Cyl DOHC 16V D-CVVT -inc: aluminum block and head Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and Internal Memory Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Power Folding Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals 6 spd automatic transmission Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System

