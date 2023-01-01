Menu
2015 Kia Rondo

113,896 KM

Details Description Features

$15,992

+ tax & licensing
$15,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2015 Kia Rondo

2015 Kia Rondo

EX | 2 Sets of tires/rims | Bluetooth | Heated steering/seats

2015 Kia Rondo

EX | 2 Sets of tires/rims | Bluetooth | Heated steering/seats

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

$15,992

+ taxes & licensing

113,896KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9592495
  • Stock #: F4WDYP
  • VIN: KNAHU8A30F7122532

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Cherry Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4WDYP
  • Mileage 113,896 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features

- Backup Camera
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- UVO Infotainment System
- Bluetooth
- Rear Parking Sensors
- Push Button Start
- Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Heated Power Mirrors
- Automatic Headlights

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
CARFAX report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
SPLASH GUARDS
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Luggage net
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Smart Device Integration
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
58 L Fuel Tank
68-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.37 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L GDI 4 Cyl DOHC 16V D-CVVT -inc: aluminum block and head
Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Power Locks
Clock
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
aux audio input jack
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and Internal Memory
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
rear door sunshades
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Parking Aid Sensor
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Cargo Screen
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Power driver seat w/ lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

