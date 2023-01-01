2015 Kia Rondo EX | 2 Sets of tires/rims | Bluetooth | Heated steering/seats

Sale $15,992 + taxes & licensing 113,896 KM Used





Stock #: F4WDYP

VIN: KNAHU8A30F7122532

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Cherry Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4WDYP

Mileage 113,896 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Chrome Side Windows Trim Roof Rack Rails Only Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer tilt steering Trip Computer Rear View Camera Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Luggage net Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Smart Device Integration Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Leather Gear Shifter Material Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 58 L Fuel Tank 68-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 3.37 Axle Ratio Engine: 2.0L GDI 4 Cyl DOHC 16V D-CVVT -inc: aluminum block and head Seating Leather Seats Leather Interior Power Options Power Locks Convenience Clock Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna aux audio input jack Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Radio w/Seek-Scan 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and Internal Memory Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter rear door sunshades ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Parking Aid Sensor Dual Shift Mode Transmission Radio Data System and External Memory Control In-Dash Mounted Single CD Cargo Screen Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Audio Aux Input Driver Side Adjustable Seat Power driver seat w/ lumbar

