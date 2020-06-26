2015 Kia Sorento

- Safety
- Fog Lights
- Heated Mirrors
- Brake Assist
- 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
- Passenger Airbag
- Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
- Child-Safety Locks
- Power Options
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- tilt steering
- Intermittent Wipers
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Floor mats
- Auto On/Off Headlamps
- Temporary spare tire
- Exterior
- Daytime Running Lights
- tinted windows
- Powertrain
- Media / Nav / Comm
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- MP3 Player
- Bluetooth
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Windows
- Seating
- HEATED FRONT SEATS
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Front Bucket Seats
- Rear bench seats
- Trim
- Leather Wrap Wheel
- Wood Trim Interior
- Comfort
- Additional Features
- Anti-Starter
- Driver Side Airbag
- Mirror integrated turn signals
- Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
- Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
- Wheels: 17" Alloy
- Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
- Front Body Side Impact Airbag
- Front Head Side Impact Airbag
- Parking Aid Sensor
- Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
- Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
- Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
- AUX and USB input ports
- Bluetooth wireless technology and 6 speakers
- Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 -inc: Sirius XM satellite
- All-Season Front Tire
- All-Season Rear Tire
- Audio Aux Input
