$13,499

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2015 Kia Sorento

2015 Kia Sorento

LX

2015 Kia Sorento

LX

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

Sale Price

$13,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 67,042KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5307734
  • Stock #: F38GVB
  • VIN: 5XYKT4A76FG636802
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
White
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Floor mats
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Temporary spare tire
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • tinted windows
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Rear bench seats
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
  • Wood Trim Interior
Comfort
  • Front air conditioning
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Mirror integrated turn signals
  • Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Wheels: 17" Alloy
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Parking Aid Sensor
  • Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • AUX and USB input ports
  • Bluetooth wireless technology and 6 speakers
  • Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 -inc: Sirius XM satellite
  • All-Season Front Tire
  • All-Season Rear Tire
  • Audio Aux Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

