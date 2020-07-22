Menu
2015 Kia Sorento

70,600 KM

Details

$15,221

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

LX AWD | Local Trade | Low Mileage | Heated Seats

LX AWD | Local Trade | Low Mileage | Heated Seats

Location

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

Sale Price

70,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5635707
  • Stock #: F3BMKF
  • VIN: 5XYKTCA64FG552415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Kilometers, Bluetooth, And Heated Seat's ! The Ideal Package In The Ideal Price Point. Call, Click, OR Stop BY Birchwood Kia West In Point West Auto Park Today!
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Voice Activated Bluetooth System
Power Equipment Group
Low Mileage
Local Trade

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection


Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Daytime Running Lights
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Brake Assist
Fog Lamps
Child safety rear door locks
rear window defogger
woodgrain trim
Floor mats
Keyless Start
Headlights-Automatic
Audio-Satellite Radio
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent
Air Bag-Frontal-Driver
Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Bag-Side Head-Front
Air Bag-Side Head-Rear
Audio-AM/FM Stereo
Audio-Aux Input
Audio-CD Player
Brakes-ABS
Brakes-Type-4 Wheel DISC
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering-Power
Tire-Temporary Spare
Wipers-Intermittent
Air Bag-Side Body-Front
Audio-MP3 Player
Windows-Deep Tinted
Tire-Front-All-Season
Tire-Rear-All-Season
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Parking Aid Sensor
Telephone-Bluetooth Connection

