2015 Kia Sorento

137,101 KM

Details Description Features

$13,940

+ tax & licensing
$13,940

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

LX | Local One Owner | AWD | Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Parking Sensors | Power Group |

LX | Local One Owner | AWD | Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Parking Sensors | Power Group |

Location

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Sale

+ taxes & licensing

137,101KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7689100
  • Stock #: F47G8G
  • VIN: 5XYKTCA64FG637836

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F47G8G
  • Mileage 137,101 KM

Vehicle Description

Local One Owner! Bluetooth and All Wheel Drive! Come See What All The Hype Is About at Birchwood Kia- 1364 Regent Avenue!
Bluetooth Connectivity
Rear Parking Sensors
Remote Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning
Heated Front Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
AM/FM/CD Radio
USB Ports
2 Set of Keys
Block Heater Equipped

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rear Cup Holders
VANITY MIRRORS
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Cup Holders
Map Light
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Temporary spare tire
Anti-Starter
Info Center
Satelite Radio
Cloth Interior
Keyless Start
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Second Row Folding Seat
Heated Exterior Mirror
Front heated seats
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
60/40 Split Bench
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
AUX and USB input ports
Bluetooth wireless technology and 6 speakers
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 -inc: Sirius XM satellite
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Radio Info Display
USB/Aux Audio Option

