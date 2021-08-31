2015 Kia Sorento

Sale $13,940 + taxes & licensing 1 3 7 , 1 0 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7689100

7689100 Stock #: F47G8G

F47G8G VIN: 5XYKTCA64FG637836

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F47G8G

Mileage 137,101 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rear Cup Holders VANITY MIRRORS Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Cup Holders Map Light Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Comfort Front air conditioning Mechanical Temporary spare tire Additional Features Anti-Starter Info Center Satelite Radio Cloth Interior Keyless Start ELECTRONIC PARKING AID Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Second Row Folding Seat Heated Exterior Mirror Front heated seats Air Bag-Passenger Sensor 60/40 Split Bench Wheels: 17" Alloy Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror AUX and USB input ports Bluetooth wireless technology and 6 speakers Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 -inc: Sirius XM satellite All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Radio Info Display USB/Aux Audio Option

