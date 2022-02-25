2015 Kia Sorento

$17,999 + taxes & licensing 1 7 6 , 6 8 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8420252

8420252 Stock #: F4FJAR

F4FJAR VIN: 5XYKWDA78FG586170

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Sterling Metallic

Interior Colour Steel Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 176,683 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 66 L Fuel Tank Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 3.041 Axle Ratio Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 3.3L V6 DOHC Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher GVWR: 2,350 kgs (5,181 lbs) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Xenon Headlights tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Temporary spare tire CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Stainless Steel Bumper Insert Tires: P235/55R19 Wheels: 19" Machined Finish Alloy Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Stainless Steel Bumper Insert Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Blind Spot Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger Navigation System Heated rear seats Cargo Net HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Audio Media Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Heated Leather/Simulated Wood Steering Wheel Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats -inc: memory driver seat, power driver seat, power passenger seat and driver lumbar support Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Leather/Simulated Wood Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor Bluetooth wireless technology 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Regular Amplifier Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio w/Navigation -inc: Sirius XM satellite, AUX and USB input ports, Bluetooth wireless technology, 10-speaker Infinity Premium audio w/subwoofer Windows Sunroof Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS Power Lift Gates Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals 6 spd automatic transmission Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission AUX and USB input ports Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat 6 Cyl V6 Engine Gasoline Fuel System Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio w/Navigation -inc: Sirius XM satellite 10-speaker Infinity Premium audio w/subwoofer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.