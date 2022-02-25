Menu
2015 Kia Sorento

176,683 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
SX One Owner | Heated & Cooled Seats | Navigation

SX One Owner | Heated & Cooled Seats | Navigation

Location

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

176,683KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8420252
  • Stock #: F4FJAR
  • VIN: 5XYKWDA78FG586170

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sterling Metallic
  • Interior Colour Steel Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 176,683 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


2015 Kia Sorento SX 3.3L V6 DOHC 6-Speed Automatic AWD Sterling Silver

-AWD
-10 Speakers
-AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio w/Navigation
-Automatic temperature control
-Exterior Parking Camera Rear
-Front dual zone A/C
-Fully automatic headlights
-Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats
-Heated rear seats
-Heated steering wheel
-High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon
-Leather Seat Trim
-Memory seat
-Power driver seat
-Power Liftgate
-Power moonroof
-Power passenger seat
-Rear Parking Sensors
-Sun blinds
-Wheels: 19" Machined Finish Alloy.

Awards:
* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS)

Reviews:
* Most owners report satisfaction with the performance of the Sorento's V6 engine options, plenty of room, a commanding driving position, and all-weather confidence thanks to the AWD traction. Ride quality, interior styling and an overall sense of high-end SUV content without the high price round out the compliments. Even fuel mileage is rated well, which is rare in this type of vehicle. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
66 L Fuel Tank
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.041 Axle Ratio
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 3.3L V6 DOHC
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
GVWR: 2,350 kgs (5,181 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
SPLASH GUARDS
Temporary spare tire
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Stainless Steel Bumper Insert
Tires: P235/55R19
Wheels: 19" Machined Finish Alloy
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Stainless Steel Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Heated rear seats
Cargo Net
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Audio Media Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Heated Leather/Simulated Wood Steering Wheel
Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats -inc: memory driver seat, power driver seat, power passenger seat and driver lumbar support
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Leather/Simulated Wood Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless technology
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio w/Navigation -inc: Sirius XM satellite, AUX and USB input ports, Bluetooth wireless technology, 10-speaker Infinity Premium audio w/subwoofer
Sunroof
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Cargo shade
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
AUX and USB input ports
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
6 Cyl V6 Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio w/Navigation -inc: Sirius XM satellite
10-speaker Infinity Premium audio w/subwoofer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

