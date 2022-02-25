$17,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Kia Sorento
SX One Owner | Heated & Cooled Seats | Navigation
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
$17,999
- Listing ID: 8420252
- Stock #: F4FJAR
- VIN: 5XYKWDA78FG586170
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sterling Metallic
- Interior Colour Steel Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 176,683 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
2015 Kia Sorento SX 3.3L V6 DOHC 6-Speed Automatic AWD Sterling Silver
-AWD
-10 Speakers
-AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio w/Navigation
-Automatic temperature control
-Exterior Parking Camera Rear
-Front dual zone A/C
-Fully automatic headlights
-Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats
-Heated rear seats
-Heated steering wheel
-High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon
-Leather Seat Trim
-Memory seat
-Power driver seat
-Power Liftgate
-Power moonroof
-Power passenger seat
-Rear Parking Sensors
-Sun blinds
-Wheels: 19" Machined Finish Alloy.
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS)
Reviews:
* Most owners report satisfaction with the performance of the Sorento's V6 engine options, plenty of room, a commanding driving position, and all-weather confidence thanks to the AWD traction. Ride quality, interior styling and an overall sense of high-end SUV content without the high price round out the compliments. Even fuel mileage is rated well, which is rare in this type of vehicle. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
