2015 Kia Sorento

146,623 KM

Details

$18,500

+ tax & licensing
$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2015 Kia Sorento

2015 Kia Sorento

LX

2015 Kia Sorento

LX

Location

Ride Time

204-272-6161

204-272-6161

$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

146,623KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8649316
  • Stock #: 22076A
  • VIN: 5XYKTDA75FG597748

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red[Regency Red Pearl]
  • Interior Colour Steel Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22076A
  • Mileage 146,623 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

