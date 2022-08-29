2015 Kia Sorento LX Premium 3.99% Available For A Limited Time

$23,974 + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 7 8 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9020815

9020815 Stock #: F4PUYM

F4PUYM VIN: 5XYKTCA67FG552117

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Sterling Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 45,786 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case 110 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 66 L Fuel Tank Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 54-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC 3.648 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,260 kgs (4,983 lbs.) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome surround Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Wheels: 17" Alloy Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Tires: P235/65R17 Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Convenience Keyless Entry Interior Immobilizer HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Locking glove box Front air conditioning Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Bucket front seats Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Urethane Gear Shift Knob 2 Seatback Storage Pockets FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate 3 12V DC Power Outlets 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Full Carpet Floor Covering Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Audio Media Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Audio Media Storage Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Analog Appearance Safety Rear Parking Sensors Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Streaming Audio Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 -inc: Sirius XM satellite, AUX and USB input ports, Bluetooth wireless technology and 6 speakers Additional Features Mirror integrated turn signals Manual Type Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Instrument Panel Bin Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Yes Essentials Premium Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert AUX and USB input ports Bluetooth wireless technology and 6 speakers Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 -inc: Sirius XM satellite Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination and Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Simulated Wood Console Insert and Chrome And Metal-Look Interior Accents

