Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Kia Sorento

45,786 KM

Details Description Features

$23,974

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,974

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
2015 Kia Sorento

2015 Kia Sorento

LX Premium 3.99% Available For A Limited Time

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Kia Sorento

LX Premium 3.99% Available For A Limited Time

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

  1. 9020815
  2. 9020815
  3. 9020815
Contact Seller

$23,974

+ taxes & licensing

45,786KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9020815
  • Stock #: F4PUYM
  • VIN: 5XYKTCA67FG552117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sterling Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 45,786 KM

Vehicle Description

Ultra Low Kilometers!
Local Car!
Great Condition!

Visit us online or in-person to schedule your test drive!
Key Features

- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Rearview Camera with Backup Warning
- Touch Screen Infotainment
- Bluetooth
- Power Driver Seat with Memory
- Heated & Power Folding Side Mirrors
- Rear Sunshades
- Smart Key with Push Button Start
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Leather Interior

and more!

Experience is Everything at Birchwood KIA West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba KIA Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!

Buying a car should be fun! Come have fun with us!

Open 24 hours a day at birchwoodkiawest.ca
DISCLAIMER

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302

FIND MORE INFORMATION AND VIEW MORE OPTIONS

*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542
Dealer permit #4302

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
110 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
66 L Fuel Tank
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
54-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC
3.648 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,260 kgs (4,983 lbs.)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Tires: P235/65R17
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Keyless Entry
Immobilizer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Front air conditioning
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Urethane Gear Shift Knob
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Audio Media Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Audio Media Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Integrated roof antenna
Streaming Audio
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 -inc: Sirius XM satellite, AUX and USB input ports, Bluetooth wireless technology and 6 speakers
Mirror integrated turn signals
Manual Type Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Bin
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Yes Essentials Premium Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
AUX and USB input ports
Bluetooth wireless technology and 6 speakers
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 -inc: Sirius XM satellite
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination and Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Simulated Wood Console Insert and Chrome And Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia West

2015 Kia Sorento LX ...
 45,786 KM
$23,974 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Rio LX+ 3.9...
 59,165 KM
$20,946 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sportage LX...
 70,000 KM
$28,973 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory