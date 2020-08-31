Menu
2015 Kia Soul

60,602 KM

Details Description Features

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2015 Kia Soul

2015 Kia Soul

LX

2015 Kia Soul

LX

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

60,602KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5830252
  • Stock #: 8363
  • VIN: KNDJN2A2XF7798363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 8363
  • Mileage 60,602 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 KIA SOUL LX: AUTO, BLUETOOTH

BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS, VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION, 5 PASSENGER, FLOOR MATS, REAR WIPER, AIR CONDITIONING, FOG LIGHTS, REMOTE START, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, HARD TOP, RF SIDE AIRBAG, AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT, LF SIDE AIRBAG, RR SIDE AIRBAG, AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT YES, LR SIDE AIRBAG, SIDE BOTH AIR BAGS, AM/FM, MP3 CAPABILITY, TELESCOPE, CLOTH SEATS, POWER LOCKS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER MIRRORS, TRACTION CONTROL, DUAL AIR BAGS, POWER STEERING, USB INPUT, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS
___________________________________________________________________
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg,MB!!! ___________________________________________________________________
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C, at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE ___________________________________________________________________
Shop 24 hours a day at WWW.AUTOEXCELL.CA CALL (204) 888-4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!

Vehicle Features

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Immobilizer
Body-coloured door handles
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Front fog lamps
Rear child safety locks
Integrated roof antenna
Air filtration
SPLASH GUARDS
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rear centre armrest
Full Cloth Headliner
90 amp alternator
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
digital signal processor
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Black grille w/chrome surround
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Urethane Gear Shift Knob
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Analog Display
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Radio w/Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Streaming Audio
54 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 1.6L GDI I4
Tires: P205/60R16 -inc: tire mobility kit
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Stereo w/Sirius Satellite -inc: AUX and USB input ports, 6 speakers, Bluetooth wireless technology, steering wheel mounted audio controls
Wheels: 16" Steel w/Full Covers
Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable front headrests and driver height adjuster

Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

