Location
Hiru Auto Sales and Service
585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6
204-589-6047
Certified
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 72,414 KM
Vehicle Description
🌟 2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE Luxury 4WD – $14,990 + tax
Mileage: 72,414 km | Carfax Available!
📍 Hiru Auto Sales & Service | 585 McGregor St, Winnipeg
📞 Call (431)-777-7528
PREMIUM BRITISH LUXURY – FULLY LOADED & LOW MILEAGE!
Experience authentic Land Rover luxury and capability in this stunning 2015 Discovery Sport HSE Luxury. Fully loaded with premium features, exceptional low mileage, and legendary 4WD capability—this is the ultimate blend of sophistication and adventure.
Luxury Features:
✅ 2.0L Turbocharged 4-cylinder – 240 HP with smooth 9-speed automatic
✅ Terrain Response 4WD – Legendary Land Rover all-terrain capability
✅ Premium leather interior – Heated power seats with memory settings
✅ Panoramic sunroof – Breathtaking open-air experience
✅ Navigation system – Integrated touchscreen infotainment
✅ Meridian premium audio – Concert-quality sound system
✅ Dual-zone climate control – Personalized comfort
✅ Power liftgate, LED headlights – Modern convenience
✅ 19" alloy wheels – Commanding road presence
✅ Only 72,414 km – Excellent low mileage for year
✅ Carfax available – Complete vehicle history
Perfect For:
🏔️ Adventure seekers wanting luxury with off-road capability
👨👩👧👦 Families needing premium 7-passenger seating (5+2)
❄️ Manitoba winters – legendary 4WD performance
💼 Professionals wanting prestige and practicality
✨ Those seeking authentic British luxury
Why Hiru Auto?
✅ Third-party warranty & financing available
✅ Trusted Winnipeg dealer – Quality guaranteed
📞 Call (431)-777-7528 or visit 585 McGregor St today!
Premium Land Rovers at this price and mileage won't last—serious buyers only!
#LandRover #DiscoverySport #HSELuxury #4WD #PremiumSUV #LowMileage #Winnipeg #HiruAuto #CarfaxAvailable #LuxurySUV
Vehicle Features
