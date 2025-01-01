Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=my-2 [&+p]:mt-4 [&_strong:has(+br)]:inline-block [&_strong:has(+br)]:pb-2 style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px 0px 0.5rem; color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68); font-family: fkGroteskNeue, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji, Hiragino Sans, PingFang SC, Apple SD Gothic Neo, Yu Gothic, Microsoft YaHei, Microsoft JhengHei, Meiryo; font-size: 16px; letter-spacing: 0.08px; background-color: oklch(0.9902 0.004 106.47);>🌟 <span style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; display: inline-block; padding-bottom: 0.5rem;>2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE Luxury 4WD – $14,990 + tax</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; /><span style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000;>Mileage:</span> 72,414 km | <span style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000;>Carfax Available!</span></p><p class=my-2 [&+p]:mt-4 [&_strong:has(+br)]:inline-block [&_strong:has(+br)]:pb-2 style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1rem 0px 0.5rem; color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68); font-family: fkGroteskNeue, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji, Hiragino Sans, PingFang SC, Apple SD Gothic Neo, Yu Gothic, Microsoft YaHei, Microsoft JhengHei, Meiryo; font-size: 16px; letter-spacing: 0.08px; background-color: oklch(0.9902 0.004 106.47);>📍 <span style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; display: inline-block; padding-bottom: 0.5rem;>Hiru Auto Sales & Service</span> | 585 McGregor St, Winnipeg<br style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; />📞 <span style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000;>Call (431)-777-7528</span></p><p class=my-2 [&+p]:mt-4 [&_strong:has(+br)]:inline-block [&_strong:has(+br)]:pb-2 style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1rem 0px 0.5rem; color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68); font-family: fkGroteskNeue, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji, Hiragino Sans, PingFang SC, Apple SD Gothic Neo, Yu Gothic, Microsoft YaHei, Microsoft JhengHei, Meiryo; font-size: 16px; letter-spacing: 0.08px; background-color: oklch(0.9902 0.004 106.47);><span style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000;>PREMIUM BRITISH LUXURY – FULLY LOADED & LOW MILEAGE!</span></p><p class=my-2 [&+p]:mt-4 [&_strong:has(+br)]:inline-block [&_strong:has(+br)]:pb-2 style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1rem 0px 0.5rem; color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68); font-family: fkGroteskNeue, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji, Hiragino Sans, PingFang SC, Apple SD Gothic Neo, Yu Gothic, Microsoft YaHei, Microsoft JhengHei, Meiryo; font-size: 16px; letter-spacing: 0.08px; background-color: oklch(0.9902 0.004 106.47);>Experience authentic Land Rover luxury and capability in this stunning 2015 Discovery Sport HSE Luxury. Fully loaded with premium features, exceptional low mileage, and legendary 4WD capability—this is the ultimate blend of sophistication and adventure.</p><p class=my-2 [&+p]:mt-4 [&_strong:has(+br)]:inline-block [&_strong:has(+br)]:pb-2 style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1rem 0px 0.5rem; color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68); font-family: fkGroteskNeue, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji, Hiragino Sans, PingFang SC, Apple SD Gothic Neo, Yu Gothic, Microsoft YaHei, Microsoft JhengHei, Meiryo; font-size: 16px; letter-spacing: 0.08px; background-color: oklch(0.9902 0.004 106.47);><span style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; display: inline-block; padding-bottom: 0.5rem;>Luxury Features:</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; />✅ <span style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; display: inline-block; padding-bottom: 0.5rem;>2.0L Turbocharged 4-cylinder</span> – 240 HP with smooth 9-speed automatic<br style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; />✅ <span style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; display: inline-block; padding-bottom: 0.5rem;>Terrain Response 4WD</span> – Legendary Land Rover all-terrain capability<br style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; />✅ <span style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; display: inline-block; padding-bottom: 0.5rem;>Premium leather interior</span> – Heated power seats with memory settings<br style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; />✅ <span style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; display: inline-block; padding-bottom: 0.5rem;>Panoramic sunroof</span> – Breathtaking open-air experience<br style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; />✅ <span style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; display: inline-block; padding-bottom: 0.5rem;>Navigation system</span> – Integrated touchscreen infotainment<br style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; />✅ <span style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; display: inline-block; padding-bottom: 0.5rem;>Meridian premium audio</span> – Concert-quality sound system<br style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; />✅ <span style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; display: inline-block; padding-bottom: 0.5rem;>Dual-zone climate control</span> – Personalized comfort<br style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; />✅ <span style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; display: inline-block; padding-bottom: 0.5rem;>Power liftgate, LED headlights</span> – Modern convenience<br style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; />✅ <span style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; display: inline-block; padding-bottom: 0.5rem;>19 alloy wheels</span> – Commanding road presence<br style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; />✅ <span style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; display: inline-block; padding-bottom: 0.5rem;>Only 72,414 km</span> – Excellent low mileage for year<br style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; />✅ <span style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000;>Carfax available</span> – Complete vehicle history</p><p class=my-2 [&+p]:mt-4 [&_strong:has(+br)]:inline-block [&_strong:has(+br)]:pb-2 style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1rem 0px 0.5rem; color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68); font-family: fkGroteskNeue, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji, Hiragino Sans, PingFang SC, Apple SD Gothic Neo, Yu Gothic, Microsoft YaHei, Microsoft JhengHei, Meiryo; font-size: 16px; letter-spacing: 0.08px; background-color: oklch(0.9902 0.004 106.47);><span style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; display: inline-block; padding-bottom: 0.5rem;>Perfect For:</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; />🏔️ Adventure seekers wanting luxury with off-road capability<br style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; />👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Families needing premium 7-passenger seating (5+2)<br style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; />❄️ Manitoba winters – legendary 4WD performance<br style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; />💼 Professionals wanting prestige and practicality<br style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; />✨ Those seeking authentic British luxury</p><p class=my-2 [&+p]:mt-4 [&_strong:has(+br)]:inline-block [&_strong:has(+br)]:pb-2 style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1rem 0px 0.5rem; color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68); font-family: fkGroteskNeue, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji, Hiragino Sans, PingFang SC, Apple SD Gothic Neo, Yu Gothic, Microsoft YaHei, Microsoft JhengHei, Meiryo; font-size: 16px; letter-spacing: 0.08px; background-color: oklch(0.9902 0.004 106.47);><span style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; display: inline-block; padding-bottom: 0.5rem;>Why Hiru Auto?</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; />✅ Third-party warranty & financing available<br style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; />✅ Trusted Winnipeg dealer – Quality guaranteed</p><p class=my-2 [&+p]:mt-4 [&_strong:has(+br)]:inline-block [&_strong:has(+br)]:pb-2 style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1rem 0px 0.5rem; color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68); font-family: fkGroteskNeue, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji, Hiragino Sans, PingFang SC, Apple SD Gothic Neo, Yu Gothic, Microsoft YaHei, Microsoft JhengHei, Meiryo; font-size: 16px; letter-spacing: 0.08px; background-color: oklch(0.9902 0.004 106.47);>📞 <span style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; display: inline-block; padding-bottom: 0.5rem;>Call (431)-777-7528 or visit 585 McGregor St today!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; />Premium Land Rovers at this price and mileage wont last—serious buyers only!</p><p class=my-2 [&+p]:mt-4 [&_strong:has(+br)]:inline-block [&_strong:has(+br)]:pb-2 style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68 / 0.16); scrollbar-color: initial; scrollbar-width: initial; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / .5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1rem 0px 0.5rem; color: oklch(0.3039 0.04 213.68); font-family: fkGroteskNeue, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji, Hiragino Sans, PingFang SC, Apple SD Gothic Neo, Yu Gothic, Microsoft YaHei, Microsoft JhengHei, Meiryo; font-size: 16px; letter-spacing: 0.08px; background-color: oklch(0.9902 0.004 106.47);>#LandRover #DiscoverySport #HSELuxury #4WD #PremiumSUV #LowMileage #Winnipeg #HiruAuto #CarfaxAvailable #LuxurySUV</p>

2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport

72,414 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport

4WD 4dr HSE LUXURY

Watch This Vehicle
13188611

2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport

4WD 4dr HSE LUXURY

Location

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6

204-589-6047

  1. 1763486426069
  2. 1763486426547
  3. 1763486427005
  4. 1763486427445
  5. 1763486427854
  6. 1763486428315
  7. 1763486428778
  8. 1763486429187
  9. 1763486429588
  10. 1763486429978
  11. 1763486430405
  12. 1763486430884
  13. 1763486431277
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
72,414KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SALCT2BGXFH517402

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,414 KM

Vehicle Description

🌟 2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE Luxury 4WD – $14,990 + tax
Mileage: 72,414 km | Carfax Available!

📍 Hiru Auto Sales & Service | 585 McGregor St, Winnipeg
📞 Call (431)-777-7528

PREMIUM BRITISH LUXURY – FULLY LOADED & LOW MILEAGE!

Experience authentic Land Rover luxury and capability in this stunning 2015 Discovery Sport HSE Luxury. Fully loaded with premium features, exceptional low mileage, and legendary 4WD capability—this is the ultimate blend of sophistication and adventure.

Luxury Features:
✅ 2.0L Turbocharged 4-cylinder – 240 HP with smooth 9-speed automatic
✅ Terrain Response 4WD – Legendary Land Rover all-terrain capability
✅ Premium leather interior – Heated power seats with memory settings
✅ Panoramic sunroof – Breathtaking open-air experience
✅ Navigation system – Integrated touchscreen infotainment
✅ Meridian premium audio – Concert-quality sound system
✅ Dual-zone climate control – Personalized comfort
✅ Power liftgate, LED headlights – Modern convenience
✅ 19" alloy wheels – Commanding road presence
✅ Only 72,414 km – Excellent low mileage for year
✅ Carfax available – Complete vehicle history

Perfect For:
🏔️ Adventure seekers wanting luxury with off-road capability
👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Families needing premium 7-passenger seating (5+2)
❄️ Manitoba winters – legendary 4WD performance
💼 Professionals wanting prestige and practicality
✨ Those seeking authentic British luxury

Why Hiru Auto?
✅ Third-party warranty & financing available
✅ Trusted Winnipeg dealer – Quality guaranteed

📞 Call (431)-777-7528 or visit 585 McGregor St today!
Premium Land Rovers at this price and mileage won't last—serious buyers only!

#LandRover #DiscoverySport #HSELuxury #4WD #PremiumSUV #LowMileage #Winnipeg #HiruAuto #CarfaxAvailable #LuxurySUV

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Hiru Auto Sales and Service

Used 2010 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4DR 1LT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2010 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4DR 1LT 187,576 KM SOLD
Used 2005 Honda Civic 4dr SE Manual for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2005 Honda Civic 4dr SE Manual 260,018 KM $4,990 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Ford F-150 4WD SUPERCAB 163
2010 Ford F-150 4WD SUPERCAB 163" XLT 204,806 KM $10,299 + tax & lic

Email Hiru Auto Sales and Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hiru Auto Sales and Service

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6

Call Dealer

204-589-XXXX

(click to show)

204-589-6047

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

204-589-6047

2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport