Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Land Rover Evoque

55,606 KM

Details Description Features

$29,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
2015 Land Rover Evoque

2015 Land Rover Evoque

Pure City Local and Low Km

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Land Rover Evoque

Pure City Local and Low Km

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

  1. 8161600
  2. 8161600
  3. 8161600
  4. 8161600
  5. 8161600
  6. 8161600
Contact Seller

$29,991

+ taxes & licensing

55,606KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8161600
  • Stock #: F464BT
  • VIN: SALVR2BG4FH044510

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F464BT
  • Mileage 55,606 KM

Vehicle Description

Will not last long based on low km and being the only one we have to offer. Pre owned market is red hot.
Lots of awesome options, but here are the highlights:

* Panoramic Roof
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Heated Power Front Seats
* 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
* Keyless Entry and Push Button Start
* Power Tailgate

And so much more!

Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
70 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.75 Axle Ratio
Driver Control Ride Control Suspension
1102# Maximum Payload
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 2.0L Si4 Turbocharged
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: drive select w/paddle shift and sport mode
GVWR: 2,350 kgs (5,180 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper and Defroster
Front Windshield -inc: Electrically Heated Glass
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
Sliding Front Centre Armrest
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8/6 way, power driver adjustment including fore/aft, recline, height, 2-way lumbar support, memory, power passenger adjustment including fore/aft, recline, 2-way lumbar support
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert, Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Concealed Diversity Antenna
Leather Interior
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Parking Aid Sensor
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Turbocharged Engine
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar

2015 Land Rover Evoq...
 55,606 KM
$29,991 + tax & lic
2021 Acura RDX A-Spe...
 14,144 KM
$54,992 + tax & lic
2021 Jaguar F-PACE P...
 10,656 KM
$79,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-8030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory