2015 Land Rover Evoque

Listing ID: 8161600

8161600 Stock #: F464BT

F464BT VIN: SALVR2BG4FH044510

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Santorini Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 70 L Fuel Tank Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 3.75 Axle Ratio Driver Control Ride Control Suspension 1102# Maximum Payload 80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery Engine: 2.0L Si4 Turbocharged Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: drive select w/paddle shift and sport mode GVWR: 2,350 kgs (5,180 lbs) Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Metal-look grille LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper and Defroster Front Windshield -inc: Electrically Heated Glass Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Computer rear window defogger HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Rigid cargo cover Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 4-Way Passenger Seat 6-Way Driver Seat Sliding Front Centre Armrest 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8/6 way, power driver adjustment including fore/aft, recline, height, 2-way lumbar support, memory, power passenger adjustment including fore/aft, recline, 2-way lumbar support Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert, Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard Aluminum Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Automatic Equalizer Concealed Diversity Antenna Seating Leather Interior Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Power Lift Gates Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Parking Aid Sensor Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Turbocharged Engine Audio Aux Input Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.