2015 Land Rover Evoque

92,407 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2015 Land Rover Evoque

2015 Land Rover Evoque

Pure City

2015 Land Rover Evoque

Pure City

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

92,407KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9274633
  Stock #: 22469
  VIN: SALVR2BGXFH032930

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black[Barolo Black Premium Metallic]
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22469
  Mileage 92,407 KM

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

