2015 Lexus ES 350

73,617 KM

$22,991

+ tax & licensing
$22,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

2015 Lexus ES 350

2015 Lexus ES 350

Touring Package

2015 Lexus ES 350

Touring Package

Location

Birchwood Lexus

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H8

204-255-3987

$22,991

+ taxes & licensing

73,617KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5651241
  • Stock #: F3AU1K
  • VIN: JTHBK1GG4F2182745

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fire Agate Pearl
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,617 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. With access to our 14 different manufacturers, Birchwood can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

Security System
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Memory
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Trunk-Release-Remote
Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel

Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H8

204-255-3987

