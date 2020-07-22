Menu
2015 Lexus ES 350

59,015 KM

$23,991

+ tax & licensing
2015 Lexus ES 350

Touring Package

2015 Lexus ES 350

Touring Package

Location

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H8

59,015KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5651250
  • Stock #: F3BMV1
  • VIN: JTHBK1GG2F2183232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Matador Red Mica
  • Interior Colour Parchment
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 59,015 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. With access to our 14 different manufacturers, Birchwood can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
rear window defogger
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

