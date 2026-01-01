Menu
Dealer permit #5499

2015 Lexus IS 250

17,616 KM

$26,995

13478416

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

Used
17,616KM
VIN JTHCF1D23F5025739

  • Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 17,616 KM

Interior

Immobilizer
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Bucket Front Seats w/Leatherette Back Material

Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: Super Electronically Controlled Transmission (Super ECT) and Sequential Multi-Mode shifter
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

