$26,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2015 Lexus IS 250
Luxury ULTRA LOW KMS ONE OWNER LOCAL!!!!
2015 Lexus IS 250
Luxury ULTRA LOW KMS ONE OWNER LOCAL!!!!
Location
Birchwood Lexus
200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-255-3987
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
17,616KM
VIN JTHCF1D23F5025739
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 17,616 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer permit #5499
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Bucket Front Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Safety
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Exterior
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Mechanical
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: Super Electronically Controlled Transmission (Super ECT) and Sequential Multi-Mode shifter
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Lexus
2015 Lexus IS 250 Luxury ULTRA LOW KMS ONE OWNER LOCAL!!!! 17,616 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
2022 Lexus RX 350 Exectuive Local & Executive at great price point! 89,913 KM $49,995 + tax & lic
2023 Lexus NX 350 Luxury Local one owner trade! 88,722 KM $42,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Lexus
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Lexus
200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
Call Dealer
204-255-XXXX(click to show)
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Birchwood Lexus
204-255-3987
2015 Lexus IS 250