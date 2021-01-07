Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Lexus IS 250

97,779 KM

Details Description Features

$24,491

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,491

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

Contact Seller
2015 Lexus IS 250

2015 Lexus IS 250

4dr Sdn AWD Luxury Package

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Lexus IS 250

4dr Sdn AWD Luxury Package

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

  1. 6575121
  2. 6575121
  3. 6575121
Contact Seller

$24,491

+ taxes & licensing

97,779KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6575121
  • Stock #: F3TA12
  • VIN: JTHCF1D26F5024262

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3TA12
  • Mileage 97,779 KM

Vehicle Description

Includes: Power tilt and telescopic steering wheel, Blind Spot Monitor system, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Driver Seat Memory, Leather Surfaces, Clearance and Backup Sensors, Voice-Activated Navigation system, Reverse Camera, Power Moonroof, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats and more!
All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Are you wondering... is it a good time to buy a car? With great rates and terms available, you can get the best lease deals right now, and the best finance deals right now. If you're looking for the the best dealership in Winnipeg, come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Glass Imprinted Antenna
Diversity antenna
rear window defogger
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Front Bucket Seats
Anti-Starter
Bluetooth Capability
Integrated XM Satellite Radio
8 speakers
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
USB Audio input
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
audio auxiliary input jack
Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Radio: Lexus Premium Audio AM/FM CD -inc: MP3/WMA player
satellite roof mounted fin antenna and stee

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Lexus

2019 Lexus NX 300 Lu...
 43,722 KM
$41,991 + tax & lic
2017 Lexus ES 350 4d...
 42,556 KM
$29,991 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Avalon XLE
 94,272 KM
$15,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-3987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory