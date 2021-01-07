2015 Lexus IS 250

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Exterior Daytime Running Lights Xenon Headlights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Glass Imprinted Antenna Diversity antenna Windows rear window defogger Convenience Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Seating Front Bucket Seats

Additional Features Anti-Starter Bluetooth Capability Integrated XM Satellite Radio 8 speakers Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals 6 spd automatic transmission Auto Dimming R/V Mirror USB Audio input Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission audio auxiliary input jack Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Radio: Lexus Premium Audio AM/FM CD -inc: MP3/WMA player satellite roof mounted fin antenna and stee

