2015 Lexus RC 350

35,559 KM

Details Description

$32,991

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

EXECUTIVE

Location

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H8

35,559KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5884821
  • Stock #: F3MAYB
  • VIN: JTHSE5BC2F5000591

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 35,559 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Sunroof, Heated and Cooled Seats, Blind Spot Indicators & More!
All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. With access to our 14 different manufacturers, Birchwood can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

