$22,991+ tax & licensing
2015 Lexus RX
Crafted Line
2015 Lexus RX
Crafted Line
Location
Silverline Motors
1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3
204-509-0008
$22,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ultra White
- Interior Colour Black/Cabernet
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P1442
- Mileage 154,344 KM
Vehicle Description
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***
*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*
*TRADE-INS WELCOME*
*7 DAY INSURANCE*
*3 MONTH WARRANTY*
*MB SAFETY*
*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*
***ONE OWNER, ABSOLUTELY LOADED LEXUS RX350 IS HERE! V6, AWD, LOADED WITH NAVIGATION, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA AND SENSORS, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, HEADS-UP DISPLAY, SUNROOF, SELF LEVELLING HEADLIGHTS, CLIMATE CONTROL, AC, ABS, TRACTION CONTROL, TINTED GLASS, ALLOYS WHEELS, EXCELLENT SHAPE INSIDE AND OUT! WILL GO HOME WITH 2 KEYS, SERVICED, AND WARRANTY!
*****VALUE PRICED AT $22,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******
*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******
*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****
INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: dual front, Side airbags: front / rear, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: diversity / mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Premium brand, Radio: AM/FM / HD radio, Radio data system, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 12, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 12.9, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 12.2, Rear brake type: disc, Armrests: rear center folding with storage / rear center with cupholders / rear folding, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Interior accents: wood-tone, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Assist handle: front / rear, Cargo area light, Cargo cover: retractable, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Courtesy lights: door, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Easy entry: power driver seat, Footwell lights, Memorized settings: 2 driver / driver seat / side mirrors / steering wheel, Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release, One-touch windows: 4, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Push-button start, Reading lights: front / rear, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / paddle shifter / phone, Storage: accessory hook / door pockets / front seatback / in floor, Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, 4WD type: on demand, Locking differential: center, Bumper detail: rear protector, Door handle color: black, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: chrome surround, Mirror color: black, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated, Window trim: chrome, Infotainment screen size: 7 in., Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: tachometer, Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / maintenance due, Daytime running lights: LED, Exterior entry lights: approach lamps, Front fog lights, Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen, Taillights: LED, Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding, Side mirrors: auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals, Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power glass / sliding sunshade / tilt/slide, Roof rails: black, Active head restraints: dual front, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front / rear, First aid kit, Rearview monitor: in dash, Safety brake pedal system, Emergency locking retractors: front / rear, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear, Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat: heated / ventilated, Driver seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 10, Front headrests: adjustable / 2, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat: heated / ventilated, Passenger seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 10, Rear headrests: adjustable / 3, Rear seat: sliding, Rear seat folding: flat, Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench, Upholstery: leather-trimmed, Upholstery accents: perforated, Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking, Hill holder control, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 14.8, Turns lock-to-lock: 2.8, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Hands-free phone call integration, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheel spokes: 5, Wheels: aluminum alloy, Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent, Laminated glass: acoustic windshield, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer, Solar-tinted glass, Window defogger: rear
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Convenience
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Silverline Motors
Email Silverline Motors
Silverline Motors
Call Dealer
204-509-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-509-0008