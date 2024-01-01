2015 Lexus RX

Menu
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?*** *FINANCING AVAILABLE* *CLEAN TITLE ONLY* *TRADE-INS WELCOME* *7 DAY INSURANCE* *3 MONTH WARRANTY* *MB SAFETY* *NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE* ***ONE OWNER, ABSOLUTELY LOADED LEXUS RX350 IS HERE! V6, AWD, LOADED WITH NAVIGATION, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA AND SENSORS, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, HEADS-UP DISPLAY, SUNROOF, SELF LEVELLING HEADLIGHTS, CLIMATE CONTROL, AC, ABS, TRACTION CONTROL, TINTED GLASS, ALLOYS WHEELS, EXCELLENT SHAPE INSIDE AND OUT! WILL GO HOME WITH 2 KEYS, SERVICED, AND WARRANTY! *****VALUE PRICED AT $22,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED****** *****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST****** *****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008***** INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: dual front, Side airbags: front / rear, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: diversity / mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Premium brand, Radio: AM/FM / HD radio, Radio data system, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 12, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 12.9, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 12.2, Rear brake type: disc, Armrests: rear center folding with storage / rear center with cupholders / rear folding, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Interior accents: wood-tone, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Assist handle: front / rear, Cargo area light, Cargo cover: retractable, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Courtesy lights: door, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Easy entry: power driver seat, Footwell lights, Memorized settings: 2 driver / driver seat / side mirrors / steering wheel, Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release, One-touch windows: 4, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Push-button start, Reading lights: front / rear, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / paddle shifter / phone, Storage: accessory hook / door pockets / front seatback / in floor, Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, 4WD type: on demand, Locking differential: center, Bumper detail: rear protector, Door handle color: black, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: chrome surround, Mirror color: black, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated, Window trim: chrome, Infotainment screen size: 7 in., Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: tachometer, Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / maintenance due, Daytime running lights: LED, Exterior entry lights: approach lamps, Front fog lights, Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen, Taillights: LED, Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding, Side mirrors: auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals, Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power glass / sliding sunshade / tilt/slide, Roof rails: black, Active head restraints: dual front, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front / rear, First aid kit, Rearview monitor: in dash, Safety brake pedal system, Emergency locking retractors: front / rear, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear, Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat: heated / ventilated, Driver seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 10, Front headrests: adjustable / 2, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat: heated / ventilated, Passenger seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 10, Rear headrests: adjustable / 3, Rear seat: sliding, Rear seat folding: flat, Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench, Upholstery: leather-trimmed, Upholstery accents: perforated, Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking, Hill holder control, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 14.8, Turns lock-to-lock: 2.8, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Hands-free phone call integration, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheel spokes: 5, Wheels: aluminum alloy, Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent, Laminated glass: acoustic windshield, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer, Solar-tinted glass, Window defogger: rear

2015 Lexus RX

154,344 KM

$22,991

+ tax & licensing
2015 Lexus RX

Crafted Line

2015 Lexus RX

Crafted Line

Location

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

$22,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
154,344KM
VIN 2T2BK1BA8FC302970

  • Exterior Colour Ultra White
  • Interior Colour Black/Cabernet
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1442
  • Mileage 154,344 KM

INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: dual front, Side airbags: front / rear, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: diversity / mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Premium brand, Radio: AM/FM / HD radio, Radio data system, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 12, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 12.9, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 12.2, Rear brake type: disc, Armrests: rear center folding with storage / rear center with cupholders / rear folding, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Interior accents: wood-tone, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Assist handle: front / rear, Cargo area light, Cargo cover: retractable, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Courtesy lights: door, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Easy entry: power driver seat, Footwell lights, Memorized settings: 2 driver / driver seat / side mirrors / steering wheel, Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release, One-touch windows: 4, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Push-button start, Reading lights: front / rear, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / paddle shifter / phone, Storage: accessory hook / door pockets / front seatback / in floor, Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, 4WD type: on demand, Locking differential: center, Bumper detail: rear protector, Door handle color: black, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: chrome surround, Mirror color: black, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated, Window trim: chrome, Infotainment screen size: 7 in., Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: tachometer, Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / maintenance due, Daytime running lights: LED, Exterior entry lights: approach lamps, Front fog lights, Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen, Taillights: LED, Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding, Side mirrors: auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals, Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power glass / sliding sunshade / tilt/slide, Roof rails: black, Active head restraints: dual front, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front / rear, First aid kit, Rearview monitor: in dash, Safety brake pedal system, Emergency locking retractors: front / rear, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear, Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat: heated / ventilated, Driver seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 10, Front headrests: adjustable / 2, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat: heated / ventilated, Passenger seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 10, Rear headrests: adjustable / 3, Rear seat: sliding, Rear seat folding: flat, Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench, Upholstery: leather-trimmed, Upholstery accents: perforated, Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking, Hill holder control, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 14.8, Turns lock-to-lock: 2.8, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Hands-free phone call integration, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheel spokes: 5, Wheels: aluminum alloy, Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent, Laminated glass: acoustic windshield, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer, Solar-tinted glass, Window defogger: rear

Safety

Traction Control
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Safety brake pedal system

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration

Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Clock
External temperature display

Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Solar-tinted glass
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Interior accents: wood-tone
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Knee airbags: dual front
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Easy entry: power driver seat
Footwell lights
Locking differential: center
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Total speakers: 12
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Premium brand
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Rear spoiler: roofline
Rear seat folding: flat
Wheel spokes: 5
4WD type: on demand
Mirror color: black
Door handle color: black
Grille color: chrome surround
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.8
Front brake diameter: 12.9
Rear brake diameter: 12.2
Bumper detail: rear protector
Rear seat: sliding
Steering ratio: 14.8
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Roof rails: black
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding
Side mirrors: auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Driver seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 10
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Side airbags: front / rear
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power glass / sliding sunshade / tilt/slide
Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio
Driver seat: heated / ventilated
Passenger seat: heated / ventilated
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer
Storage: accessory hook / door pockets / front seatback / in floor
Memorized settings: 2 driver / driver seat / side mirrors / steering wheel
Passenger seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 10
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / paddle shifter / phone
Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent
Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / maintenance due
Armrests: rear center folding with storage / rear center with cupholders / rear folding
HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
Laminated glass: acoustic windshield

Silverline Motors

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-XXXX

204-509-0008

$22,991

+ taxes & licensing

Silverline Motors

204-509-0008

2015 Lexus RX