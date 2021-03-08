Menu
2015 Lexus RX 350

131,409 KM

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

2015 Lexus RX 350

2015 Lexus RX 350

Sportdesign TOURING PACKAGE

2015 Lexus RX 350

Sportdesign TOURING PACKAGE

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

131,409KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6679835
  • Stock #: F3UVFE
  • VIN: 2T2BK1BA4FC256666

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Lining Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3UVFE
  • Mileage 131,409 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED STEERING WHEEL
HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT SEATS
BLIND SPOT MONITOR
VOICEACTIVATED HDD NAVIGATION SYSTEM
POWER MOONROOF
AUTO LEVELING HEADLAMP SYSTEM
All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Are you wondering... is it a good time to buy a car? With great rates and terms available, you can get the best lease deals right now, and the best finance deals right now. If you're looking for the the best dealership in Winnipeg, come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

Roof-Sun/Moon
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat(s)-Cooled Front

