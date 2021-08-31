Menu
2015 Lexus RX 350

109,733 KM

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

2015 Lexus RX 350

2015 Lexus RX 350

Touring Moonroof | Nav

2015 Lexus RX 350

Touring Moonroof | Nav

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

  1. 7762533
  2. 7762533
  3. 7762533
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

109,733KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7762533
  • Stock #: F4831C
  • VIN: 2T2BK1BAXFC284777

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Sea Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4831C
  • Mileage 109,733 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features

- Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Power Moonroof
- Navigation
- Power Front Seats with Driver Memory
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Intuitive Parking Assist
- Rearview Camera

All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Are you wondering... is it a good time to buy a car? With great rates and terms available, you can get the best lease deals right now, and the best finance deals right now. If you're looking for the the best dealership in Winnipeg, come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Entry
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
Front Bucket Seats
Front air conditioning
Rear View Camera
6 Cyl V6 Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

