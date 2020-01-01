Menu
2015 Lincoln MKC

*AWD/Navi/B.tooth/Htd Lthr/Pano Roof/Pwr Gate

2015 Lincoln MKC

*AWD/Navi/B.tooth/Htd Lthr/Pano Roof/Pwr Gate

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

$24,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 50,197KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4443834
  Stock #: 24261
  VIN: 5LMCJ2A99FUJ13944
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*Local Manitoba Vehicle, Only ONE Previous Owner! AWD, Navigation, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Heated and Cooled Leather, Panoramic Roof, Power Liftgate, 2.0L Ecoboost!* Luxurious and reliable: Check out this beautiful silver 2015 Lincoln MKC! Locally owned & includes all of the best options such as all wheel drive, navigation, Bluetooth, backup camera, heated and cooled leather, panoramic sunroof, power liftgate, air conditioning, cruise control, power windows and door locks, traction control and tons more! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Safety
  • Traction Control
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Exterior
  • Rear Window Wiper
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
Comfort
  • Climate Control
Additional Features
  • Navigation System

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

1-866-715-3215

