2015 Lund Boat Co 1625 Fury XL
50HP HONDA INC TRAILER / ELECTRONICS
2015 Lund Boat Co 1625 Fury XL
50HP HONDA INC TRAILER / ELECTRONICS
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Fishing Boat
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
NO TARIFFS ON OUR INVENTORY! No Payments for up to 6 months*. Low interest options available! Come see why Carvista has been the Consumer Choice Award Winner for 5 consecutive years! 2021-2025!
Step into legendary Lund quality with this exceptionally clean and well-maintained 2015 Lund 1625 Fury XL. This versatile aluminum fishing boat is the perfect combination of size, performance, and fishability. Whether you’re casting for walleye on inland lakes or exploring larger water bodies, the 1625 Fury XL delivers impressive stability, responsive handling, and rugged reliability.
Power & Performance
Engine: 50HP Honda 4-Stroke Outboard
Fuel-injected for smooth, efficient operation
Renowned Honda reliability and quiet performance
Electric start and power trim/tilt for convenience
Well-maintained with low hours
Hull Design:
IPS (Integrated Power Strake) hull for quick plane and smooth ride
Full-length double-riveted seams and heavy-duty aluminum construction
16’ 3” overall length with an extra-wide 81” beam for exceptional stability
Fuel Capacity: 12-gallon built-in tank
Fishing Features
Minn Kota Trolling Motor (24V System)
Foot pedal controlled
Quiet and powerful for precise boat positioning
Ideal for working shorelines, weed beds, and drop-offs
Electronics: Humminbird Helix 7
7-inch high-resolution screen
CHIRP sonar and Down Imaging for crystal-clear fish and structure views
GPS chartplotting and mapping capabilities
Livewell:
Aerated livewell located at the stern
10-gallon capacity with integrated timer and drain
Rod Storage:
Lockable in-floor center rod locker
Holds rods up to 7’ long
Additional side storage options
Interior & Comfort
Dual Console setup
Seating:
Two premium swivel fishing seats
Additional seat bases in bow and aft for versatility
Storage:
Spacious bow and aft storage compartments
Port and starboard gear storage lockers
Battery compartment with dual 12V battery setup for trolling motor
Deck Layout:
Raised casting decks fore and aft
Durable vinyl flooring for easy cleanup and all-weather durability
Trailer Included
Factory-Matched Single-Axle Bunk Trailer
Powder-coated frame
Swing tongue for easy storage
Specifications
Overall Length: 16' 3"
Beam: 81"
Max HP Rating: 50HP
Dry Weight: Approx. 890 lbs (boat only)
Person Capacity: 5
Hull Thickness: .080” bottom / .063” sides
Category: Used Boat
