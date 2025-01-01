2015 Lund Boat Co 1625 Fury XL

Menu
Step into legendary Lund quality with this exceptionally clean and well-maintained 2015 Lund 1625 Fury XL. This versatile aluminum fishing boat is the perfect combination of size, performance, and fishability. Whether you're casting for walleye on inland lakes or exploring larger water bodies, the 1625 Fury XL delivers impressive stability, responsive handling, and rugged reliability. Power & Performance Engine: 50HP Honda 4-Stroke Outboard Fuel-injected for smooth, efficient operation Renowned Honda reliability and quiet performance Electric start and power trim/tilt for convenience Well-maintained with low hours Hull Design: IPS (Integrated Power Strake) hull for quick plane and smooth ride Full-length double-riveted seams and heavy-duty aluminum construction 16' 3" overall length with an extra-wide 81" beam for exceptional stability Fuel Capacity: 12-gallon built-in tank Fishing Features Minn Kota Trolling Motor (24V System) Foot pedal controlled Quiet and powerful for precise boat positioning Ideal for working shorelines, weed beds, and drop-offs Electronics: Humminbird Helix 7 7-inch high-resolution screen CHIRP sonar and Down Imaging for crystal-clear fish and structure views GPS chartplotting and mapping capabilities Livewell: Aerated livewell located at the stern 10-gallon capacity with integrated timer and drain Rod Storage: Lockable in-floor center rod locker Holds rods up to 7' long Additional side storage options Interior & Comfort Dual Console setup Seating: Two premium swivel fishing seats Additional seat bases in bow and aft for versatility Storage: Spacious bow and aft storage compartments Port and starboard gear storage lockers Battery compartment with dual 12V battery setup for trolling motor Deck Layout: Raised casting decks fore and aft Durable vinyl flooring for easy cleanup and all-weather durability Trailer Included Factory-Matched Single-Axle Bunk Trailer Powder-coated frame Swing tongue for easy storage Specifications Overall Length: 16 3" Beam: 81" Max HP Rating: 50HP Dry Weight: Approx. 890 lbs (boat only) Person Capacity: 5 Hull Thickness: .080" bottom / .063" sides Prices and payments exclude GST OR PST Carvista Inc. Dealer Permit # 1211 Category: Used Boat Units may not be exactly as shown, please verify all details with a sales person.

2015 Lund Boat Co 1625 Fury XL

Details Description

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Lund Boat Co 1625 Fury XL

50HP HONDA INC TRAILER / ELECTRONICS

12806002

2015 Lund Boat Co 1625 Fury XL

50HP HONDA INC TRAILER / ELECTRONICS

Location

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

877-245-5756

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Fishing Boat
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2015 Lund 1625 Fury XL

Step into legendary Lund quality with this exceptionally clean and well-maintained 2015 Lund 1625 Fury XL. This versatile aluminum fishing boat is the perfect combination of size, performance, and fishability. Whether you’re casting for walleye on inland lakes or exploring larger water bodies, the 1625 Fury XL delivers impressive stability, responsive handling, and rugged reliability.

Power & Performance
Engine: 50HP Honda 4-Stroke Outboard

Fuel-injected for smooth, efficient operation

Renowned Honda reliability and quiet performance

Electric start and power trim/tilt for convenience

Well-maintained with low hours

Hull Design:

IPS (Integrated Power Strake) hull for quick plane and smooth ride

Full-length double-riveted seams and heavy-duty aluminum construction

16’ 3” overall length with an extra-wide 81” beam for exceptional stability

Fuel Capacity: 12-gallon built-in tank

Fishing Features
Minn Kota Trolling Motor (24V System)

Foot pedal controlled

Quiet and powerful for precise boat positioning

Ideal for working shorelines, weed beds, and drop-offs

Electronics: Humminbird Helix 7

7-inch high-resolution screen

CHIRP sonar and Down Imaging for crystal-clear fish and structure views

GPS chartplotting and mapping capabilities

Livewell:

Aerated livewell located at the stern

10-gallon capacity with integrated timer and drain

Rod Storage:

Lockable in-floor center rod locker

Holds rods up to 7’ long

Additional side storage options

Interior & Comfort

Dual Console setup

Seating:

Two premium swivel fishing seats

Additional seat bases in bow and aft for versatility

Storage:

Spacious bow and aft storage compartments

Port and starboard gear storage lockers

Battery compartment with dual 12V battery setup for trolling motor

Deck Layout:

Raised casting decks fore and aft

Durable vinyl flooring for easy cleanup and all-weather durability

Trailer Included
Factory-Matched Single-Axle Bunk Trailer

Powder-coated frame

Swing tongue for easy storage

Specifications
Overall Length: 16' 3"

Beam: 81"

Max HP Rating: 50HP

Dry Weight: Approx. 890 lbs (boat only)

Person Capacity: 5

Hull Thickness: .080” bottom / .063” sides


Come see why Carvista has been the Consumer Choice Award Winner for 5 consecutive years! 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025!
Don't play the waiting game, our units are instock, no pre-order necessary!! See for yourself why Carvista has won this prestigious award and continues to serve its community. Carvista Approved! Carvista Approved! Our BoatVista package includes a complete inspection of your boat that includes an engine run up and test of the general systems of the unit! We pride ourselves in providing the highest quality marine products possible, and include a rigorous detail to ensure you get the cleanest unit around.
Prices and payments exclude GST OR PST
Carvista Inc. Dealer Permit # 1211
Category: Used Boat
Units may not be exactly as shown, please verify all details with a sales person.

2015 Lund Boat Co 1625 Fury XL